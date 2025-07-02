KLM/Air France Introduces New Basic Fare – Without Carry-on Bag Or Status Points

KLM and Air France have introduced a new ‘Basic’ fare. This fare is designed to be the most economical choice but comes with significant restrictions, notably the exclusion of hand luggage and the loss of Flying Blue XP.

KLM/Air France previously offered 3 fare types:

Light : Previously the lowest price option, minimal benefits.

: Previously the lowest price option, minimal benefits. Standard : More balanced option.

: More balanced option. Flex: Higher flexibility and benefits.

What are the details of the new ‘Basic’ fare?

Cabin Luggage : Only 1 small bag (40cm x 30cm x 14cm) is included; hand luggage can be added for a fee.

: Only 1 small bag (40cm x 30cm x 14cm) is included; hand luggage can be added for a fee. Checked Baggage : Not included; available for an additional charge.

: Not included; available for an additional charge. Ticket Flexibility : Non-changeable and non-refundable in case of cancellation.

: Non-changeable and non-refundable in case of cancellation. Inclusions : Drinks, snacks, and meals remain complimentary.

: Drinks, snacks, and meals remain complimentary. Flying Blue Members: Earn miles but no XP.

For more details, visit the KLM and Flying Blue websites.

Medium-Haul Destinations

The Basic fare is currently available for European medium-haul flights in Economy Class from Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris-Charles de Gaulle to destinations including:

Helsinki

Tunis

Athens

Vienna

Dublin

Stockholm

Munich

Turin

Florence

Prague

Is It a Smart Move?

The introduction of a Basic fare aligns KLM and Air France with industry trends, where airlines offer stripped-down options. However, the challenge lies in clear communication about what passengers are paying for. Any ambiguity about what is included can lead to confusion and dissatisfaction.

Photo source: KLM