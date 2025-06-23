Qatar Grounds Flights And Closes Airspace Amid Reports Of Explosions

With Reuters now reporting explosions over Doha, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier released the following statement:

“Qatari authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country’s airspace, in order to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors.”

A statement on Doha’s Hamad International Airport website currently reads:

“Following the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar, Hamad International Airport confirms the temporary suspension of air traffic movement amid the situation in the region.

Our priority is always the safety of our passengers. We are working closely with government stakeholders and airline partners to cater to passengers that have been impacted.

We advise passengers to get in touch with their respective airlines in regard to their flights.“

You can clearly see the impact on FlightRadar24:

Earlier today, the US Embassy in Qatar recommended that “Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice.”

Bottom line

Given that Iran is seemingly keen to retaliate against US assets and partners in the Middle East, it would be prudent to expect ongoing disruption to air travel throughout the region. If you’re due to be flying with Qatar / Emirates / Etihad / etc in the near future, keep a very close eye on the airline websites as well as the latest Government advice.