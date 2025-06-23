Air India Adjusts Boeing 787 Dreamliner Schedule Following Tragedy

In response to the tragic incident involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at Ahmedabad airport, Air India is implementing temporary changes to its flight schedules. This adjustment will remain in effect until at least July 15, 2025, as the airline conducts thorough maintenance and safety checks on its Boeing 787 and 777 fleets.

Impact on Flight Schedule

As a precautionary measure, Air India is suspending several routes and modifying its timetable. Key changes include:

Routes Suspended Until 15 July 2025

Delhi – Nairobi (AI961/962) : 4x weekly flights (suspended until 30 June)

: 4x weekly flights (suspended until 30 June) Amritsar – London (Gatwick) (AI169/170) : 3x weekly flights

: 3x weekly flights Goa (Mopa) – London (Gatwick) (AI145/146): 3x weekly flights

Routes with Reduced Frequency Until 15 July 2025

North America

Delhi – Toronto : Reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly

: Reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly Delhi – Vancouver : Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly Delhi – San Francisco : Reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly

: Reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly Delhi – Chicago : Reduced from 7x weekly to 3x weekly

: Reduced from 7x weekly to 3x weekly Delhi – Washington (Dulles): Reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly

Europe

Delhi – London (Heathrow) : Reduced from 24x weekly to 22x weekly

: Reduced from 24x weekly to 22x weekly Bengaluru – London (Heathrow) : Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly

: Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly Amritsar – Birmingham : Reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly

: Reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly Delhi – Birmingham : Reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly

: Reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly Delhi – Paris : Reduced from 14x weekly to 12x weekly

: Reduced from 14x weekly to 12x weekly Delhi – Milan : Reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

: Reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly Delhi – Copenhagen : Reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly

: Reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly Delhi – Vienna : Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly Delhi – Amsterdam: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

Australia

Delhi – Melbourne : Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly Delhi – Sydney: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

Far East

Delhi – Tokyo (Haneda) : Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly

: Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly Delhi – Seoul (Incheon): Reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly

Passengers are advised to stay informed about their travel plans and check for updates directly from Air India.

Photo: Air India