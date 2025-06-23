Vintage Wings and Celebrations: The Danish Aviation Museum Turns 50

InsideFlyer was invited to a 50th birthday party of the more special kind – with sublime aerobatics!

A large crowd gathered at the small West Jutland airport in Stauning as the Danish Aviation Museum celebrated its 50th anniversary last weekend. The idea of a flying museum took shape in 1975, leading to the establishment of the Danish Veteran Aircraft Collection. Impressively, no fewer than 11 of the exhibited veteran aircraft can still fly!

A Great Museum with Big Plans for the Future

After decades of dedicated volunteer efforts, the museum has successfully established an impressive collection. Recently, the exhibition received upgrades, including new audio systems, a series of videos, and a 30-minute cinematic film detailing the museum’s history and Danish aviation.

Plans for a significant expansion are underway, aiming to enhance the museum’s status as a key tourist attraction in West Jutland.

The anniversary celebration featured a spectacular air show that attracted visitors from near and far. Many campers arrived early, and numerous plane spotters were on-site long before the show began.

Lars Søe-Jensen, Chairman of the Danish Aviation Museum (Photo: BongoPlanes)

“It has been a really great air show,” said a delighted Lars Søe-Jensen, chairman of the museum, to InsideFlyer. “It was wonderful to see so many people visiting Stauning and, perhaps for the first time, experiencing the museum’s unique collection of vintage aircraft.”

The iconic KZ-IV aircraft landing at Stauning Airport (Photo: BongoPlanes)

The Danish Aviation Museum houses specimens from Skandinavisk Aero Industri, including the world’s only remaining KZ-IV ambulance aircraft. This aircraft was used by Swedish diplomat Folke Bernadotte in early 1945 to negotiate the release of Danish and Norwegian concentration camp prisoners.

Cover image: The Air Force’s famous F-16 “Dannebrog” performing an impressive flight display (Photo: BongoPlanes)