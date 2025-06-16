Review: SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton

InsideFlyer’s Christian was recently in the Maldives – this is his review of SAii Lagoon Maldives, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton…

The Maldives often features on dream bucket lists, and with its stunning photos circulating on social media, it’s easy to see why. On the way back from a trip through India, we decided to spend a few days in this tropical paradise, staying at the beautiful SAii Lagoon Maldives, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. Here’s a comprehensive review of our experience.

Location of the Hotel

The Maldives is a tropical island nation comprising over 1,000 islands in the Indian Ocean, renowned for its idyllic landscapes, white sandy beaches, and crystal-clear waters. However, this destination can be pricey, with some resorts charging several thousand dollars per night.

We stayed on Eh Mafushi Island, just a 20-minute boat ride from Malé International Airport (MLE). Unlike many resorts that require expensive seaplane transfers, this location is more accessible.

SAii Lagoon is part of a complex that also includes the Hard Rock Hotel and SO/ Sofitel. The Curio Collection resort opened in 2019, while the Sofitel debuted in 2024, making it a fresh option for travellers.

Reception at SAii Resorts

After a delayed Indigo flight, we arrived at Malé Airport in the late afternoon. The airport is small, and we quickly collected our luggage. Upon exiting, we encountered a bustling scene of hotel representatives holding signs. Finding the right one can be tricky, but the SAii Lagoon desk (A17-18) was easy to locate.

A friendly staff member tagged our luggage and asked us to wait for other passengers before boarding the speedboat to the resort. The sea was a bit rough during our visit, extending the usual 20-25 minute ride.

The Rooms and Villas of the Resort

SAii Lagoon Resort offers a variety of rooms and villas. The most luxurious are the Overwater Villas, boasting stunning sea views.

The resort features three other main types of accommodations:

Sky Rooms: Spacious rooms located on the first floor (44 m²). Beach Rooms: Ground-floor rooms with direct beach access and some featuring private pools. Beach Villas: Located in a quieter area, these villas offer direct beach access and private pools, with some spanning 120 m².

Overwater Villas

The Overwater Villas are a highlight, located on a raised platform with direct sea access. These villas are designed for tranquillity and stunning views, with the standard Overwater Villa measuring 84 m².

The villa features a spacious living area, a stylish bathroom, and unique decor that enhances the experience. Waking up to the view of the azure sea is truly special.

While the Overwater Villa is luxurious, there are some areas for improvement, such as limited power outlets and an uncomfortable dining table. The minibar is not included, though we received a lovely welcome gift upon arrival.

To be honest, this Overwater Vila is definitely one of the most special rooms I have ever stayed in. The peace, the coolness of a comfortable room, a beautiful terrace and the special decor make it a dream stay.

The Bathroom

The Overwater Villa offers a spacious bathroom with a large rain shower and double sinks, plus an outdoor area for rinsing off after swimming.

Breakfast Buffet at Restaurant Terra & Mar

Guests enjoy a daily breakfast at Restaurant Terra & Mar, just a short walk or a quick buggy ride away. The buffet offers a wide selection, including hot and cold dishes, fresh fruits, and local delicacies.

Restaurants and Bars at SAii Resort

With 14 dining options, guests can enjoy diverse culinary experiences across the island, including those at the Hard Rock Hotel.

Facilities and Activities

Although many guests will come for the peace and quiet and the beach, there is also plenty to do for an active holiday. For example, various excursions are organised daily, some of which are even free. You can go to the Dive Centre for a snorkelling excursion to the house reef, or canoe around the island for an hour a day for free.

Of course, there are also many activities for a fee. For example, we went on a beautiful boat excursion to spot dolphins. But you can also go diving for a day. And if the weather is bad, the Lèn Be Well Spa is highly recommended.

On the island you can also visit the Maldives Discovery Centre. This is a kind of museum about the coral reefs and the local culture of the Maldives, fun for both young and old. Finally, there is an extensive fitness room in a beautiful palm garden and a paddle court on the beach.

Hilton Honors Benefits

The hotel also offers various benefits for Hilton Honors members and is very transparent about this. In the SAii app you can see exactly which benefits you can expect. I have summarized them in the table below.

Hilton Honors Status Silver Gold Diamond Free WiFi on the InSAiiders network X X X 2 bottles of water per day X X X Late check-out (if available) X X X Welcome gift X X Room upgrade (if available) X X Free breakfast X X Bottle of champagne in the room X Happy Hour at SAii Pool Bar (5:00 PM – 6:00 PM) X

As a member with Gold status, we were greeted with a welcome gift in the form of a bowl of fruit, savoury snacks and a bottle of prosecco. And on my travelling companion’s birthday there was even a cake and a beautiful decoration on the bed.

