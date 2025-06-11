Finnair Set To Return To Canada After 11 Years

From May 4 2026, Finnair will launch a new route to Toronto with three weekly flights from Helsinki, marking another significant North American destination in Finnair’s expanding route network.

A Shift in Strategy: Westward Focus

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, European airlines have faced challenges due to the closure of Russian airspace. Finnair, which once served as a vital link between Europe and Asia, has had to adapt. Routes to Japan, China, and South Korea have been drastically reduced or halted due to long detours making them unprofitable.

In response, Finnair is now looking towards North America, with Toronto serving as a key strategic and commercial opportunity.

Flight Schedule to Toronto

The new Toronto route will operate three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday.

“Toronto is a popular travel destination and offers our European customers good connections to other parts of Canada.”

— Lina Blom, Regional Manager Scandinavia at Finnair

Expanding Finnair’s Western Network

In addition to Toronto, Finnair also flies to New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and Seattle. This clearly indicates a strategic pivot: with eastern routes closed, Finnair is betting on the west.

Photo: Henrik for InsideFlyer