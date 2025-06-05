These Are The Routes That You Can Find Cathay Pacific’s New Aria Suites On…

Cathay Pacific recently introduced its luxurious Aria Suites in business class. The Aria Suites were first launched on the Boeing 777-300ER, with plans to refurbish the entire Boeing 777 fleet by the end of 2027. However, regional Boeing 777s will not feature these suites.

Future deliveries of the Boeing 777-9 are expected to include the Aria Suites, although official plans for Airbus A330 and A350 aircraft have not yet been announced.

Current Aircraft Equipped with Aria Suites

As of now, five aircraft are fitted with Aria Suites:

Routes Featuring Aria Suites

At the time writing, the Aria Suites are available on four key routes from Hong Kong:

Hong Kong to Beijing

Hong Kong to London

Hong Kong to Sydney

Hong Kong to Vancouver

This selection provides a diverse range of destinations across multiple continents.

The route from Hong Kong to London has daily flights operating under flight numbers CX255/250.

Features of the Aria Suites

The Aria Suites are luxurious and spacious business class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. Like most new business class cabins, they have a sliding door, therefore offering a sense of privacy. You can also charge your phone wirelessly in these suites.

Featured Image: Cathay Pacific