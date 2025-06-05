Blue Sky: JetBlue and United Airlines Announce Close Cooperation

United Airlines and JetBlue have announced a partnership under the name Blue Sky, set to launch in autumn 2025. This collaboration will offer reciprocal benefits for frequent flyers and integration into each airline’s booking systems.

The plan is for United MileagePlus members to be able to earn and redeem miles on most JetBlue flights, and vice versa. JetBlue TrueBlue members will, in turn, receive access to United flights worldwide.

This summer, JetBlue will fly approximately 90 times daily between the northeastern United States and the Caribbean, including popular destinations like Aruba, Barbados, and Jamaica. These routes could soon offer benefits to MileagePlus members.

From autumn 2025, status benefits such as priority boarding, access to seats with more legroom or same-day standby flights will also apply on flights operated by the other airline.

Booking Made Easy

Flights from both airlines will be bookable through their respective websites and apps, allowing passengers to combine offers effortlessly. For instance, those searching for United flights will also see JetBlue connections, complete with mileage availability and connecting flight options.

In a move to improve connectivity, United Airlines will access up to seven JetBlue slots daily at Terminal 6 of New York’s JFK Airport starting in 2027. Conversely, JetBlue will gain access to eight United slots at Newark Airport, creating new transfer options and increased flight frequencies, particularly beneficial for East Coast travellers.

