Review: The Loft by Lexus Lounge – Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport is Belgium’s largest airport, serving numerous international airlines, including Brussels Airlines. Recently, we travelled with SAS in ‘Plus’ Class to Toronto via Copenhagen, and visited The Loft by Lexus Lounge at Brussels Airport. Here’s a detailed review of our experience.

Brussels Airport Zaventem

Brussels Airport (BRU) is the primary airport in Belgium, with Brussels Airlines connecting various destinations across Europe, Africa, and North America. Other notable airlines include SkyTeam and Oneworld members, as well as budget options like Ryanair and EasyJet.

Access to The Loft by Lexus Lounge

Our visit to The Loft marked our first flight with SAS. From Brussels (BRU), we travelled via Copenhagen (CPH) to Toronto (YYZ) in the SAS Plus cabin, granting us access to The Loft lounge. Other access options include:

Business Class ticket holders with Brussels Airlines or Star Alliance members.

HON Circle members + a guest, partner, and children under 18.

Senator members + a guest and children under 18.

Star Alliance Gold members travelling with Brussels Airlines or Star Alliance members.

Buy access for €39 per person for 3 hours, when travelling in Premium Economy with Brussels Airlines. This costs €49 when travelling in Economy with Brussels Airlines.

Location of ‘The Loft by Lexus’ Lounge

After a slow check-in, we passed through security and headed to the lounges in Pier A. The Loft is located near Gate 42, accessible via an escalator.

Upon arrival, we were greeted warmly at the check-in desk. After scanning our boarding passes, we were allowed to enter.

Review of The Loft by Lexus Lounge

The Loft by Lexus has won multiple awards, including “Europe’s Leading Airline Lounge” in 2022 and 2024. The lounge features modern furnishings with various seating options catering to different traveller needs, from quick coffee breaks to work meetings.

If you go straight after the entrance, you will reach the buffet.

On the window side you have a view of the different gates.

From the other windows you have a view of the airport shops.

On this side you will also find the Cava bar, where you can enjoy cava, spirits and soft drinks as well as a freshly tapped Belgian beer.

This other side has a more modern design, for example with a nice raised bar where you can sit or get food from the buffet.

There is also an exclusive area for HON Circle members, offering a more premium experience.

Facilities and Amenities

In The Loft, several major brands have been worked with. It is clear that it is a ‘by Lexus’ lounge. There are advertisements for the car brand everywhere. There is even a scale model of one of their cars made of chocolate in collaboration with Neuhaus.

For those who need it, there are some sleeping pods, designed by Brussels Airlines. Equipped with a bed, starry ceiling and a blanket with pillow.

Afterwards, you can freshen up in the Spa by Gröhe or enjoy music in the Sound Room by Mark Levinson.

There are also two massage chairs. From here you have a nice view of part of Pier A. The massage chairs can be found near the showers and sleeping pods.

There are wireless charging stations and power outlets in many places throughout the lounge. You can also easily connect your mobile devices to the internet. QR codes can be found in various places that give you access to the WiFi, but there are also cards with the login details.

Finally, there is a kind of Lexus bar in The Loft. Here, a wall full of parts of a Lexus car can be found as a work of art

Food and Drink

In various places there is a coffee corner with one or more machines for hot drinks. There is also fresh fruit available in throughout the lounge.

Since the lounge is divided into two parts, there are two places with a buffet. One is a bit bigger than the other. As we visited the lounge in the morning, breakfast was being served.

Hot options included the standard English breakfast offerings, along with cereals and yoghurt or milk, pastries, fruit, etc.

While the selection was generally good, some items, like the scrambled eggs had been out a bit too long and dried out.

Photos: Review The Loft by Lexus Brussels Airport Airport: InsideFlyer – Marco