Riyadh Air Unveils Luxurious Cabins on Inaugural Boeing 787 Dreamliner

by InsideFlyer

As some nations look to restrict aviation, Saudi Arabia is making significant investments to attract tourists and business travellers. Riyadh Air, a new airline, is set to play a pivotal role in this initiative. Here, we share the first details of the luxurious cabin on Riyadh Air’s inaugural Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

First Dreamliner for Riyadh Air

Upon unveiling the cabin layout for the Boeing 787-9, it’s evident that Riyadh Air is targeting the premium segment. With only 290 seats, nearly a quarter are dedicated to Business and Premium Economy. Currently, the airline is conducting test flights with the aircraft, with commercial operations yet to begin. Below is the detailed seating configuration for the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner:

CabinNumber of SeatsConfiguration
Business Elite41-2-1
Business241-2-1
Premium Economy392-3-2
Economy2233-3-3
Riyadh Air unveils first Boeing 787-9 with unique livery

Luxurious Safran and Recaro Seats

Riyadh Air’s fleet will feature luxury seats from Safran for Business Class, while Premium Economy and Economy will utilise Recaro seats. The Business cabin comprises two types of full-flat seats: ‘Business Elite’ and ‘Business’. The Business Elite section will feature Safran Unity Elite seats, which include a large 32-inch 4K OLED screen for inflight entertainment.

The Business Class will have 24 seats arranged over six rows:

Riyadh Air Business Class cabin

In Premium Economy, the Recaro PL3530 seats come with a 15.6-inch IFE screen and a seat pitch of 38 inches, including four USB-C ports for device charging.

Riyadh Air Premium Economy cabin

Seat Specifications

Here are the details regarding the seating specifications:

CabinChair ModelSeat PitchSeat WidthIFE Screen Size
Business EliteSafran Unity EliteFull Flat22.5 inches32-inch 4K OLED
BusinessSafran UnityFull Flat22.5 inches22-inch 4K OLED
Premium EconomyRecaro PL353038 inches19.2 inches15.6-inch 4K OLED
EconomyRecaro R331 inches17.2 inches13.4-inch 4K OLED

Free WiFi On Board

All passengers will enjoy free gate-to-gate WiFi from Viasat, which requires registration as a member of Riyadh Air’s frequent flyer program. This connection supports streaming video and gaming on demand, enhancing the overall travel experience.

