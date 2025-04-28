Riyadh Air Unveils Luxurious Cabins on Inaugural Boeing 787 Dreamliner

As some nations look to restrict aviation, Saudi Arabia is making significant investments to attract tourists and business travellers. Riyadh Air, a new airline, is set to play a pivotal role in this initiative. Here, we share the first details of the luxurious cabin on Riyadh Air’s inaugural Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

First Dreamliner for Riyadh Air

Upon unveiling the cabin layout for the Boeing 787-9, it’s evident that Riyadh Air is targeting the premium segment. With only 290 seats, nearly a quarter are dedicated to Business and Premium Economy. Currently, the airline is conducting test flights with the aircraft, with commercial operations yet to begin. Below is the detailed seating configuration for the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner:

Cabin Number of Seats Configuration Business Elite 4 1-2-1 Business 24 1-2-1 Premium Economy 39 2-3-2 Economy 223 3-3-3

Luxurious Safran and Recaro Seats

Riyadh Air’s fleet will feature luxury seats from Safran for Business Class, while Premium Economy and Economy will utilise Recaro seats. The Business cabin comprises two types of full-flat seats: ‘Business Elite’ and ‘Business’. The Business Elite section will feature Safran Unity Elite seats, which include a large 32-inch 4K OLED screen for inflight entertainment.

The Business Class will have 24 seats arranged over six rows:

In Premium Economy, the Recaro PL3530 seats come with a 15.6-inch IFE screen and a seat pitch of 38 inches, including four USB-C ports for device charging.

Seat Specifications

Here are the details regarding the seating specifications:

Cabin Chair Model Seat Pitch Seat Width IFE Screen Size Business Elite Safran Unity Elite Full Flat 22.5 inches 32-inch 4K OLED Business Safran Unity Full Flat 22.5 inches 22-inch 4K OLED Premium Economy Recaro PL3530 38 inches 19.2 inches 15.6-inch 4K OLED Economy Recaro R3 31 inches 17.2 inches 13.4-inch 4K OLED

Free WiFi On Board

All passengers will enjoy free gate-to-gate WiFi from Viasat, which requires registration as a member of Riyadh Air’s frequent flyer program. This connection supports streaming video and gaming on demand, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Photo source: Riyadh Air