KLM Returns to Barbados: Flights Resume This October

KLM is set to resume flights to Barbados as part of its winter schedule, marking the return to this popular Caribbean destination after a three-year hiatus. The service will begin on October 26, 2025, and run until March 26, 2026, featuring three weekly flights from Amsterdam Schiphol to Bridgetown, followed by a stop in Georgetown, Guyana.

Flight Details

Flight Number: KL783

KL783 Departure: Amsterdam Schiphol at 09:35 (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays)

Amsterdam Schiphol at 09:35 (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays) Arrival in Bridgetown: 13:35

13:35 Departure from Bridgetown to Georgetown: 15:05

15:05 Arrival in Georgetown: 16:40

16:40 Return Flight: Departing Georgetown at 18:00, arriving in Amsterdam at 08:00 the following day.

KLM will operate a Boeing 787-9, offering:

30 seats in World Business Class

in World Business Class 21 seats in Premium Comfort Class

in Premium Comfort Class 224 seats in Economy Class

Bottom line

If you’re thinking of heading to Amsterdam, there are certainly worse ways to do it than with a little stop in Barbados en route!



(c) Kathryn Maingot via Unsplash