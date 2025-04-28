  • KLM Returns to Barbados: Flights Resume This October

KLM Returns to Barbados: Flights Resume This October

by InsideFlyer

KLM is set to resume flights to Barbados as part of its winter schedule, marking the return to this popular Caribbean destination after a three-year hiatus. The service will begin on October 26, 2025, and run until March 26, 2026, featuring three weekly flights from Amsterdam Schiphol to Bridgetown, followed by a stop in Georgetown, Guyana.

Flight Details

  • Flight Number: KL783
  • Departure: Amsterdam Schiphol at 09:35 (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Sundays)
  • Arrival in Bridgetown: 13:35
  • Departure from Bridgetown to Georgetown: 15:05
  • Arrival in Georgetown: 16:40
  • Return Flight: Departing Georgetown at 18:00, arriving in Amsterdam at 08:00 the following day.

KLM will operate a Boeing 787-9, offering:

  • 30 seats in World Business Class
  • 21 seats in Premium Comfort Class
  • 224 seats in Economy Class
KLM Barbados

Bottom line

If you’re thinking of heading to Amsterdam, there are certainly worse ways to do it than with a little stop in Barbados en route!


(c) Kathryn Maingot via Unsplash

Related Articles