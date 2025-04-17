Get 30% Off Award Tickets with Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes

Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer program is offering a 30% discount on award tickets across Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class for select routes.

Booking Period: Now until 30 April 2025

Travel Period: From 1 to 31 May 2025 (inclusive)

To enjoy this promotion, simply redeem your flights on SingaporeAir.com or the SingaporeAir mobile app.

Award Ticket Discounts

As usual, you can save up to 30% on award tickets with this month’s Spontaneous Escapes. The USA options are below:

Note that the 56,700 miles between Frankfurt and New York is Business Class.

Perhaps the best deals though are a little further afield. For example:

Economy between Singapore and Perth/Darwin for 15,050 miles

between Singapore and Business Class between Singapore and Perth for 28,350 miles

between Singapore and Business Class between Singapore and Hong Kong for just 23,800 miles

How to Book Award Tickets

To book your award ticket with Singapore Airlines Spontaneous Escapes, follow these steps:

Visit the Singapore Airlines website and log in to your KrisFlyer account. Click on the ‘Book a Flight’ option. Select ‘Redeem Flights’ and enter your desired flight details. View available flights, where the discount will be automatically applied.

In addition to KrisFlyer miles, you will also need to pay taxes and surcharges, which will be displayed during the booking process. In most cases, the surcharges are relatively trivial.

Bottom line

Watch out for blackout dates etc, but if the routes work out for your travel plans, there are some decent offers available this month.

For a complete overview of all destinations, please visit the KrisFlyer landing page.

Images © Singapore Airlines