Take A Look At KLM’s New Business Class Amenity Kit

KLM has introduced a new amenity kit for its World Business Class travellers, launching a ‘Rain’ variant in collaboration with Marie-Stella-Maris. Available as of yesterday (Tuesday, April 8, 2025), this kit features two colour options.

Collaboration with Envisions and Marie-Stella-Maris

After working with renowned designers like Viktor&Rolf, KLM partnered last year with the Eindhoven-based design agency Envisions for a fresh approach. The general concept was that the designs would reflect various flight phases and weather conditions. For example, some were inspired by the colours of sunrise and sunset.

A lot of attention was also paid to the collaboration with Marie-Stella-Maris. The high-quality care products have since been available both on board and in the lounge.

Despite initial positive feedback, some travellers have expressed dissatisfaction with the kit’s modern design, suggesting it may not align with KLM’s brand image. Concerns have also been raised about the perceived quality of materials.

What’s New in 2025?

When introducing the partnership with Envisions in 2024, KLM announced that more variants would be available, but until now, that only involved different colours.

The new kit, slightly smaller than its predecessor, resembles a bag inspired by raindrops on aircraft windows. Crafted from partly recycled materials by Kneitz, it includes essentials like socks, an eye mask, a toothbrush with toothpaste tablets, and skincare products from Marie-Stella-Maris.

Reactions on social media have been mixed, with many deeming the kit ‘cheap-looking’ and not befitting KLM’s reputation. Interestingly, KLM has removed its announcement from Instagram, prompting speculation about whether they will heed customer feedback…