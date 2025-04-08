Step Inside Air France’s Elegant New Lounge at CDG Airport

Air France recently unveiled a new lounge in Terminal 2E, Hall K at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, marking a significant enhancement to its passenger experience.

Opened on April 2, 2025, this newly renovated lounge spans over three levels, with an additional 900 square metres and nearly 200 extra seats, accommodating a total of 638 guests.

Design and Ambience

The lounge’s design reflects Air France’s brand identity, featuring the iconic winged seahorse logo and a colour palette of blue, white, and red. The interior combines oak and champagne-toned metallics, aiming to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Amenities

Petit Salon

A dedicated “Petit Salon” offers a serene space for relaxation or work, complete with individual seating and a co-working area.

Dining Experience

Guests can indulge in a “refined French dining experience”, with a menu that changes throughout the day, offering both hot and cold options, including vegetarian dishes. Signature items include beef cheek piperade and a mango-passion fruit dessert.

Clarins Spa

The lounge features a Clarins treatment area, providing complimentary facial treatments such as “Goodbye Dry Skin” and “Revitalizing Youth Booster.”

Access and Hours

The lounge is accessible to Air France Business class passengers, Flying Blue Elite Plus members, and eligible customers from partner airlines. It operates daily from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.