Check Out The New Hotels Added To IHG’s Discounted Reward Night List…

IHG has long offered a 15% discount on Reward Nights at newly opened and renovated hotels.

Details of the 15% IHG Discount

This promotion applies exclusively to new and renovated IHG hotels. The additions for bookings through to June have now been added and US options include:

To take advantage of this offer, you must be an IHG One Rewards member with sufficient points. To book, visit the IHG website or app, select ‘Reward Nights’ under ‘Rate preference’, and search for your desired hotel. You can also opt to pay partially with points and cash. For a complete list of eligible hotels, check the IHG website.

About IHG One Rewards

IHG’s loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards, starts members as Club Members, allowing you to save points and enjoy reward nights. Benefits include:

Free late check-out until 2 p.m. (subject to availability).

until 2 p.m. (subject to availability). Silver Elite status after 10 nights, earning a 20% points bonus and points that do not expire.

after 10 nights, earning a 20% points bonus and points that do not expire. Gold Elite status after 20 nights, with a 40% points bonus and Five Star status at Hertz.

Platinum Elite and Diamond Elite members enjoy even more perks, including free upgrades, welcome amenities, and complimentary breakfast.

Photo source: IHG