Check Out The New Hotels Added To IHG’s Discounted Reward Night List…

IHG has long offered a 15% discount on Reward Nights at newly opened and renovated hotels.
Details of the 15% IHG Discount
This promotion applies exclusively to new and renovated IHG hotels. The additions for bookings through to June have now been added and US options include:
- Atwell Suites Fort Worth – Alliance Area
- avid hotel Guadalajara Aeropuerto Norte
- avid hotel Pueblo North
- Candlewood Suites – Miami Lakes
- Candlewood Suites Annapolis
- Candlewood Suites Burlington Conference Centre
- Candlewood Suites Miami – Doral
- Candlewood Suites Oxford – Anniston
- Candlewood Suites Pecos
- Crowne Plaza Auburn Hills
- Garner Hotel Longview South
- Garner Hotel Topeka West
- Garner Hotel Virginia Beach North
- Holiday Inn Binghamton Downtown
- Holiday Inn & Suites St. Catharines Conf Ctr
- Holiday Inn Express South Burlington – Downtown
- Holiday Inn Express Spokane Airport
- Holiday Inn Express Van Nuys
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bentonville
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Canyon
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cedar Rapids NE – Marion
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Greenville
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hagerstown
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Leesburg – Historic District
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Monaca – Centre Township
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites North Fremont
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevensville – Benton Harbour
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tumwater – Olympia
- Hotel Indigo West Chester – Downtown
- JOIA Aruba by Iberostar
- Staybridge Suites Buffalo
- Staybridge Suites Oxnard – River Ridge
- Staybridge Suites St. Catharines Conf Ctr
- Hotel Spero, Vignette Collection
- voco Hermosillo
- voco Laguna Hills
- voco The Clair Cincinnati Downtown
To take advantage of this offer, you must be an IHG One Rewards member with sufficient points. To book, visit the IHG website or app, select ‘Reward Nights’ under ‘Rate preference’, and search for your desired hotel. You can also opt to pay partially with points and cash. For a complete list of eligible hotels, check the IHG website.
About IHG One Rewards
IHG’s loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards, starts members as Club Members, allowing you to save points and enjoy reward nights. Benefits include:
- Free late check-out until 2 p.m. (subject to availability).
- Silver Elite status after 10 nights, earning a 20% points bonus and points that do not expire.
- Gold Elite status after 20 nights, with a 40% points bonus and Five Star status at Hertz.
Platinum Elite and Diamond Elite members enjoy even more perks, including free upgrades, welcome amenities, and complimentary breakfast.
Photo source: IHG