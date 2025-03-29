Malaysia Airlines Return To Paris After 10 Year Hiatus

Malaysia Airlines has resumed flights to Paris-Charles de Gaulle following a lengthy hiatus. After a number of difficult years, Malaysia Airlines has been growing again in recent years. For example, two years ago the company ordered 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft .

A Comeback to Paris

The airline has faced numerous challenges, including the pandemic and several tragic incidents, such as the MH17 disaster. Previously, Malaysia Airlines operated flights to Paris, but this ceased nearly a decade ago. Now, the airline is back, offering four weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to the French capital. Starting next week, this service will increase to daily flights.

The return of Malaysia Airlines to Paris is potentially beneficial for airline miles collectors looking to head between Europe and Asia. As a member of the oneworld alliance, Malaysia flights can be booked using British Airways Avios/American AAdvantage Miles/etc. More flight options should mean more award availability.

Our Experiences with Malaysia Airlines

InsideFlyer has flown with Malaysia Airlines on multiple occasions. In 2022, we reviewed their business class service on the Airbus A350 from London to Kuala Lumpur. For more insights, check out our YouTube channel for videos featuring Malaysia Airlines flights and lounges.

Images: InsideFlyer – Goffe de Boer, Malaysia Airlines