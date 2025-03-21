Upcoming Emirates Airbus A350 Destinations

Emirates will continue to add Airbus A350 aircraft to its fleet in the coming weeks. With the latest expansion, the airline is increasing its short- and medium-haul destinations in the Middle East and Europe. For the first time, the Emirates A350 will also be deployed in Africa and Southeast Asia

Key Features of the A350

The Emirates A350 boasts three spacious cabin classes with a total of 312 seats:

Business Class: 32 lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 configuration.

32 lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. Premium Economy Class: 21 seats designed for enhanced comfort.

21 seats designed for enhanced comfort. Economy Class: 259 spacious seats, ensuring a pleasant journey for all passengers.

New Destinations and Flight Details

Starting in June 2025, Emirates will introduce the A350 to several destinations:

Tunis: From 1 June 2025, six times a week (except Tuesdays) on EK 747 & EK 748.

From 1 June 2025, six times a week (except Tuesdays) on EK 747 & EK 748. Amman: Daily flights from 1 June 2025 on EK 905 & EK 906.

Daily flights from 1 June 2025 on EK 905 & EK 906. Istanbul: Daily flights from 1 July 2025 on EK 117 & EK 118.

Daily flights from 1 July 2025 on EK 117 & EK 118. Dammam: Daily flights from 1 July 2025 on EK 837 & EK 828.

Daily flights from 1 July 2025 on EK 837 & EK 828. Ho Chi Minh City: Daily flights from 1 August 2025 on EK 364 & EK 365.

Daily flights from 1 August 2025 on EK 364 & EK 365. Baghdad: Three flights per week from 3 August 2025 on EK 941 & 943.

Three flights per week from 3 August 2025 on EK 941 & 943. Oslo: Daily flights from 1 September 2025 on EK 159 & EK 160.

Emirates will also increase A350 services to:

Bahrain: A third daily flight starting June 1, exclusively operated by the A350.

A third daily flight starting June 1, exclusively operated by the A350. Kuwait: A second A350 flight added to the daily rotation EK 857/858.

A second A350 flight added to the daily rotation EK 857/858. Bologna: Welcoming its first A350 on June 1, one month ahead of schedule.

Strategic Expansion

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Airline, stated:

“Our strategic expansion of the A350 across multiple regions builds on the aircraft’s operational flexibility and efficiency, while offering more customers a choice of premium travel options.”

As new aircraft join the fleet, further announcements regarding additional A350 destinations, including long-haul routes, are expected in the upcoming months.