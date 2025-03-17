Earn 15,000 Bonus Points with Marriott Bonvoy Homes & Villas

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 15,000 bonus points for each stay of three nights or longer with a minimum spend of $1,500 USD (or equivalent in local currency). This offer is valid for bookings made by March 21, 2025. Stays can take place up until April 30.

How to Participate

No registration required : Simply book and stay within the specified dates.

: Simply book and stay within the specified dates. Minimum stay : Three consecutive nights.

: Three consecutive nights. Minimum spend: $1,500 or equivalent in local currency.

Terms

A “stay” is defined as three or more consecutive nights at the same property.

Bookings must be made through the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy website.

Charges that do not qualify for points include taxes, booking fees, and cleaning fees.

Award redemption stays are not eligible for this promotion.

Bottom line

This is a chance to earn a decent amount of bonus points while enjoying your stay. It’s also worth bearing in mind that stays with Marriott Homes & Villas do earn elite night credits, so booking a week or two somewhere can be a considerable help towards Bonvoy status.

That said, always remember to compare prices across platforms to ensure you’re getting the best deal for your requirements.