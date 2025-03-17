Earn 15,000 Bonus Points with Marriott Bonvoy Homes & Villas

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 15,000 bonus points for each stay of three nights or longer with a minimum spend of $1,500 USD (or equivalent in local currency). This offer is valid for bookings made by March 21, 2025. Stays can take place up until April 30.
How to Participate
- No registration required: Simply book and stay within the specified dates.
- Minimum stay: Three consecutive nights.
- Minimum spend: $1,500 or equivalent in local currency.
Terms
- A “stay” is defined as three or more consecutive nights at the same property.
- Bookings must be made through the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy website.
- Charges that do not qualify for points include taxes, booking fees, and cleaning fees.
- Award redemption stays are not eligible for this promotion.
Bottom line
This is a chance to earn a decent amount of bonus points while enjoying your stay. It’s also worth bearing in mind that stays with Marriott Homes & Villas do earn elite night credits, so booking a week or two somewhere can be a considerable help towards Bonvoy status.
That said, always remember to compare prices across platforms to ensure you’re getting the best deal for your requirements.