Air France Introduces Economy Comfort for Long-Haul Travel

Air France is gradually rolling out Economy Comfort on all long-haul flights worldwide, with availability starting from 6 May 2025. These Economy Class seats offer advantages such as increased legroom and additional adjustment options.

What is Economy Comfort?

The Economy Comfort seats are strategically positioned at the front of each Economy Class section, providing more space for passengers. Those travelling in Economy Comfort can also board in zone 3, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Passengers can reserve these seats as an added option from the moment of booking until check-in, subject to availability.

Free for Flying Blue Elite Members

Flying Blue Platinum and Ultimate members can reserve Economy Comfort seats free of charge. Gold members enjoy this benefit from 72 hours before departure. However, Flying Blue Silver members and those without Flying Blue status will need to pay to reserve an Economy Comfort seat.

KLM, a partner of Air France, has offered this option for years, and soon both airlines will provide Economy Class options that include Economy Comfort, Premium/Premium Comfort, and Business Class cabins. Additionally, select Air France Boeing 777-300ER aircraft feature a First Class cabin.

Images ©Air France / KLM