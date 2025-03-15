In celebration of reaching 10 million KrisFlyer members worldwide, Singapore Airlines is offering a special 40% discount on Saver award tickets for selected flights this month. This limited-time offer allows you to travel to your dream destinations at reduced fares.

Booking Period: Now until 31 March 2025

Travel Period: From 1 to 30 April 2025 (inclusive)

To enjoy this promotion, simply redeem your flights on SingaporeAir.com or the SingaporeAir mobile app.

Award Ticket Discounts

Normally, you can save up to 30% on award tickets with Spontaneous Escapes, but this month the discount has temporarily increased to 40%.

From a US perspective, there are options in Economy including Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco for 25,200 miles one way. San Francisco and Seattle to Singapore in Premium Economy can also be booked for 45,000 miles one way.

Perhaps the best deals though are a little further afield. For example:

Economy between Singapore and Perth/Darwin for 12,900 miles

between Singapore and Business Class from Singapore to Cairns for 41,100 miles

from Singapore to Business Class between Singapore and Johannesburg for just 33,900 miles

How to Book Award Tickets

To book your award ticket with Singapore Airlines Spontaneous Escapes, follow these steps:

Visit the Singapore Airlines website and log in to your KrisFlyer account. Click on the ‘Book a Flight’ option. Select ‘Redeem Flights’ and enter your desired flight details. View available flights, where the discount will be automatically applied.

In addition to KrisFlyer miles, you will also need to pay taxes and surcharges, which will be displayed during the booking process. In most cases, the surcharges are relatively trivial.

Bottom line

Watch out for blackout dates etc, but if the routes work out for your travel plans, there are some excellent offers available this month.

For a complete overview of all destinations, please visit the KrisFlyer landing page.

Images © Singapore Airlines