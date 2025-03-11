Turkish Airlines Expands Route Network To Include Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Starting December 10, 2025, Turkish Airlines will commence flights from Istanbul to Phnom Penh, marking Cambodia as the seventh country in its Southeast Asia network.

Turkish Airlines connects Istanbul and Phnom Penh via Bangkok. Flights operate three times a week: Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Istanbul; Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Phnom Penh.

Flight Schedule

Flight Number Route Departure Arrival Frequency TK 52 IST-BKK 22:05 11:15+1 Wed, Fri, Sun TK 52 BKK-PNH 12:50 14:20 Mon, Thurs, Sat TK 53 PNH-BKK 18:40 20:10 Mon, Thurs, Sat TK 53 BKK-IST 21:40 04:55+1 Mon, Thurs, Sat

Passengers can enjoy improved connectivity to one of Southeast Asia’s most significant destinations. Notably, Turkish Airlines will be the only European airline operating flights to Phnom Penh, reinforcing its robust route network.

Image credit: Vicky T via Unsplash

Statement from Turkish Airlines

“We are continuously expanding our network in Asia and strengthening our connections to strategic destinations in the region,” says Prof. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board of Turkish Airlines. “The new flights to Phnom Penh are an important step in this direction, creating new opportunities for tourism and the economy.”

Bottom line

Cambodia is a fantastic place to visit and Turkish is generally a very pleasant way to fly. A non-stop routing would be even better, but at least the stops in Bangkok are short.

Cover photo: (c) Turkish Airlines