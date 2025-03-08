Review: 5* Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre

Kuala Lumpur is a vibrant city in Southeast Asia, offering a plethora of activities and easy access to destinations like Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul. During our recent stay, we chose the centrally located Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre, a luxurious five-star hotel. Here’s an in-depth review of our experience.

Location in the Heart of Kuala Lumpur

On previous trips, I opted for hotels near the airport, but this time, I prioritised a city centre location. The Pullman KLCC is situated on Jalan Conlay, just a stone’s throw from major shopping malls like Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Suria KLCC, as well as the iconic Petronas Twin Towers. While some attractions are within walking distance, others can be reached quickly via ride-sharing apps like Grab.

Check-In Experience

After a pleasant flight with Vietnam Airlines, we arrived at the Pullman. Although there was a brief wait for assistance with our luggage, check-in was efficient. We received our room keys and a welcome drink voucher for four, although there was initial confusion regarding access to the Executive Club Lounge. Fortunately, this was resolved promptly.

Room Overview: Two-Bedroom Apartment

We opted for a Two-Bedroom Apartment due to our group size. Each bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom, providing privacy and comfort. The apartment features a fully equipped kitchen, a spacious living area, and modern amenities.

On the counter we found a thoughtful welcome gift in the form of a sweet snack. And a personal card from the hotel.

The bedrooms

The apartment has 2 bedrooms. The Master Bedroom is the largest and has a nice king size bed with 2 bedside tables.

When you open the curtains you have a beautiful view of the city from the bed. Opposite the bed is a TV on a dresser with both local and international TV channels.

On the long side there is a built-in wardrobe with lots of storage space. There is also an ironing board with iron, hair dryer, scales and 2 bathrobes with slippers.

The second bedroom is a bit smaller and offers 2 single beds. The beds are against each other and unfortunately there is little space to move around next to the bed. The door barely opens and closes. There are no bedside tables.

At the back of this bedroom is a wardrobe with lots of storage space. In the wardrobe hang 2 beautiful Pullman bathrobes with slippers.

The bathrooms

Both bedrooms have an ensuite bathroom. The Master Bedroom has a toilet and both a shower and a bathtub. The second bathroom has a smaller space with only a toilet and shower. There is also more than enough storage space in the bathrooms.

The shower has a good water pressure and the temperature was also constant. Amenities such as hand soap, body lotion, shower gel, conditioner and shampoo are Pullman branded. Other amenities such as a razor and ear buds are available free of charge upon request.

Breakfast

We enjoyed breakfast at Restaurant Sedan, which offers an extensive buffet featuring local Malaysian and international dishes, catering to various dietary needs. The Executive Club Lounge also serves breakfast, but we preferred the larger selection at the restaurant.

Executive Club Lounge Benefits

The Executive Club Lounge, accessible to Accor ALL Platinum and Diamond members, provides additional perks such as complimentary laundry service.

Every day guests can enjoy breakfast, afternoon tea and evening canapés in the Executive Club Lounge. I did not have breakfast here because the buffet at Restaurant Sedan was much more extensive. Breakfast is available in the lounge from 6:30 to 10:30. At the weekend breakfast is until 11:00. There is a small buffet, but you can also order from the menu. The advantage is that it is usually much quieter in the lounge than in the restaurant.

In the afternoon, Afternoon Tea is served in the lounge between 12:00 and 16:00. In addition to tea and various coffee specialties, there is a choice of scones with jam and cream, various pastries and a number of types of sandwiches. Everything is neatly presented, but replenishing and clearing can sometimes take a while.

The Evening Cocktails & Canapés are available between 17:30 and 19:30. During our visit, a Tom Collins was the special cocktail of the evening, but it is also possible to order other cocktails, soft drinks and hot drinks.

There were 2 hot dishes to choose from, both prepared to order. The first choice was a Malaysian curry with chicken. The second dish was a trio of canapés with a chicken sausage, fried eggplant with sesame and a dough snack filled with vegetables and oyster sauce. It is possible to order multiple times.

Facilities

The hotel offers decent facilities, including a fitness centre, spa, and an inviting pool area. While the gym equipment is somewhat dated, it still offers a variety of workout options.

Bottom line

The Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre offers a luxurious experience in a prime location, making it an excellent choice for travellers seeking comfort and convenience. While there were minor issues with cleanliness and furniture upkeep, the overall experience was positive.

For more information on booking and current offers, visit the Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre website.