Novotel London Wembley Review: Convenient Stay Near Wembley Park Station

After a slightly delayed KLM Cityhopper flight into Heathrow Terminal 4 on a chilly February evening, I made my way to the Novotel London Wembley. Despite the 60-minute journey on the Underground (thankfully with just one change), I was excited to explore this highly-rated Wembley hotel.

Novotel London Wembley exterior view

Novotel London Wembley Review: First Impressions

Escaping the bitter winter wind, I entered a bustling lobby filled with the cheerful chaos of a school group. Despite the crowd, check-in was swift and efficient. The duty manager handled everything professionally, though my hopeful request for an upgrade (a perk sometimes available with Accor ALL Silver status) couldn’t be accommodated due to high occupancy.

Novotel London Wembley lobby

Location & Transport Links

The Novotel London Wembley is ideally located near Wembley Park Station, offering quick access to London’s key attractions:

  • Nearest Station: Wembley Park (Jubilee and Metropolitan Lines): 3 minutes
  • Key Journey Times:
    • Baker Street: 15 minutes
    • Tower Bridge: 30 minutes
    • Heathrow Airport (LHR): 60+ minutes
    • London City Airport (LCY): 60 minutes
    • Gatwick Airport (LGW): 75 minutes
    • Stansted Airport (STN): 105 minutes

View from Novotel London Wembley

Rooms at Novotel London Wembley

My Superior Room on the fourth floor was thoughtfully designed and offered plenty of space. Here’s what stood out:

  • A comfortable queen-size bed
  • Spacious work desk with an ergonomic chair
  • Cosy armchair with footstool
  • Ample storage space
  • European power outlets (a bonus for international travellers!)

Novotel London Wembley bedroom
Room features at Novotel London Wembley
Desk area in Novotel London Wembley room

The bathroom was spacious, which is rare for London hotels. While the walk-in shower lacked a rain shower head, the Rituals amenities were a nice touch.

Bathroom at Novotel London Wembley

Breakfast at Novotel London Wembley

The breakfast buffet (£21, or £16 when pre-booked) offered a good variety of options, including:

  • Full English breakfast (traditional and vegetarian options)
  • Continental selection
  • Fresh fruits and cereals
  • DIY pancake station
  • A selection of juices and hot beverages

Breakfast Hours:

  • Weekdays: 06:00-10:00
  • Weekends: 06:30-11:00

Breakfast buffet at Novotel London Wembley
Breakfast options at Novotel London Wembley

Dining Options Nearby

While the hotel restaurant serves decent meals, I recommend heading to BOXPARK Wembley, just a short walk away. It offers an exciting array of dining options. My personal favourite? The Greek wraps from Smashing Plates!

Hotel restaurant at Novotel London Wembley

Facilities at Novotel London Wembley

The hotel offers a range of facilities to cater to both leisure and business travellers:

  • 8th-floor gym (06:00-22:00)
  • Restaurant and bar
  • Meeting rooms
  • Car parking (£25/day)
  • Free WiFi throughout
  • Pet-friendly (£20 per stay)

Accor ALL Benefits

Even with just Accor ALL Silver status, there are several benefits to enjoy:

  • Voucher for a welcome drink via the ALL app
  • Late checkout
  • Earning Status and Reward Points
  • Elite bonus of 24% on the number of Reward points earned

For this stay, I earned:

  • 4 status nights and 1,061 Status points
  • 1,061 Reward points
  • Silver bonus of 255 points
  • 300 extra points for opting out of daily housekeeping

In total, this stay yielded 1,616 Reward points.

Final Thoughts on Novotel London Wembley

The Novotel London Wembley is an excellent choice for travellers attending events at Wembley Stadium or exploring London. With its convenient location, comfortable rooms, and great breakfast options, it’s a solid mid-range hotel option for both leisure and business stays.

Overview

Pros

- Spacious rooms with excellent facilities
- Friendly staff
- Hotel easily accessible by public transport

Cons

- Bathroom could use some renovation
- Accor ALL recognition is certainly there, but late checkout or welcome drink were not pro-actively offered

Service

Location

Rooms

Value

Overall Rating

Conclusion

The Novotel London Wembley successfully balances business functionality with comfortable leisure amenities. While it's not in central London, the excellent transport links and competitive pricing make it a practical choice for both business travellers and event attendees. The comfortable rooms, professional service, and convenient location make it a solid choice for anyone visiting this part of London.

3.8

