Novotel London Wembley Review: Convenient Stay Near Wembley Park Station

After a slightly delayed KLM Cityhopper flight into Heathrow Terminal 4 on a chilly February evening, I made my way to the Novotel London Wembley. Despite the 60-minute journey on the Underground (thankfully with just one change), I was excited to explore this highly-rated Wembley hotel.

Novotel London Wembley Review: First Impressions

Escaping the bitter winter wind, I entered a bustling lobby filled with the cheerful chaos of a school group. Despite the crowd, check-in was swift and efficient. The duty manager handled everything professionally, though my hopeful request for an upgrade (a perk sometimes available with Accor ALL Silver status) couldn’t be accommodated due to high occupancy.

Location & Transport Links

The Novotel London Wembley is ideally located near Wembley Park Station, offering quick access to London’s key attractions:

Nearest Station: Wembley Park (Jubilee and Metropolitan Lines): 3 minutes

Wembley Park (Jubilee and Metropolitan Lines): 3 minutes Key Journey Times: Baker Street: 15 minutes Tower Bridge: 30 minutes Heathrow Airport (LHR): 60+ minutes London City Airport (LCY): 60 minutes Gatwick Airport (LGW): 75 minutes Stansted Airport (STN): 105 minutes



Rooms at Novotel London Wembley

My Superior Room on the fourth floor was thoughtfully designed and offered plenty of space. Here’s what stood out:

A comfortable queen-size bed

Spacious work desk with an ergonomic chair

Cosy armchair with footstool

Ample storage space

European power outlets (a bonus for international travellers!)







The bathroom was spacious, which is rare for London hotels. While the walk-in shower lacked a rain shower head, the Rituals amenities were a nice touch.

Breakfast at Novotel London Wembley

The breakfast buffet (£21, or £16 when pre-booked) offered a good variety of options, including:

Full English breakfast (traditional and vegetarian options)

Continental selection

Fresh fruits and cereals

DIY pancake station

A selection of juices and hot beverages

Breakfast Hours:

Weekdays: 06:00-10:00

Weekends: 06:30-11:00





Dining Options Nearby

While the hotel restaurant serves decent meals, I recommend heading to BOXPARK Wembley, just a short walk away. It offers an exciting array of dining options. My personal favourite? The Greek wraps from Smashing Plates!

Facilities at Novotel London Wembley

The hotel offers a range of facilities to cater to both leisure and business travellers:

8th-floor gym (06:00-22:00)

Restaurant and bar

Meeting rooms

Car parking (£25/day)

Free WiFi throughout

Pet-friendly (£20 per stay)

Accor ALL Benefits

Even with just Accor ALL Silver status, there are several benefits to enjoy:

Voucher for a welcome drink via the ALL app

Late checkout

Earning Status and Reward Points

Elite bonus of 24% on the number of Reward points earned

For this stay, I earned:

4 status nights and 1,061 Status points

1,061 Reward points

Silver bonus of 255 points

300 extra points for opting out of daily housekeeping

In total, this stay yielded 1,616 Reward points.

Final Thoughts on Novotel London Wembley

The Novotel London Wembley is an excellent choice for travellers attending events at Wembley Stadium or exploring London. With its convenient location, comfortable rooms, and great breakfast options, it’s a solid mid-range hotel option for both leisure and business stays.