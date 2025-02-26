Novotel London Wembley Review: Convenient Stay Near Wembley Park Station

After a slightly delayed KLM Cityhopper flight into Heathrow Terminal 4 on a chilly February evening, I made my way to the Novotel London Wembley. Despite the 60-minute journey on the Underground (thankfully with just one change), I was excited to explore this highly-rated Wembley hotel.
Novotel London Wembley Review: First Impressions
Escaping the bitter winter wind, I entered a bustling lobby filled with the cheerful chaos of a school group. Despite the crowd, check-in was swift and efficient. The duty manager handled everything professionally, though my hopeful request for an upgrade (a perk sometimes available with Accor ALL Silver status) couldn’t be accommodated due to high occupancy.
Location & Transport Links
The Novotel London Wembley is ideally located near Wembley Park Station, offering quick access to London’s key attractions:
- Nearest Station: Wembley Park (Jubilee and Metropolitan Lines): 3 minutes
- Key Journey Times:
- Baker Street: 15 minutes
- Tower Bridge: 30 minutes
- Heathrow Airport (LHR): 60+ minutes
- London City Airport (LCY): 60 minutes
- Gatwick Airport (LGW): 75 minutes
- Stansted Airport (STN): 105 minutes
Rooms at Novotel London Wembley
My Superior Room on the fourth floor was thoughtfully designed and offered plenty of space. Here’s what stood out:
- A comfortable queen-size bed
- Spacious work desk with an ergonomic chair
- Cosy armchair with footstool
- Ample storage space
- European power outlets (a bonus for international travellers!)
The bathroom was spacious, which is rare for London hotels. While the walk-in shower lacked a rain shower head, the Rituals amenities were a nice touch.
Breakfast at Novotel London Wembley
The breakfast buffet (£21, or £16 when pre-booked) offered a good variety of options, including:
- Full English breakfast (traditional and vegetarian options)
- Continental selection
- Fresh fruits and cereals
- DIY pancake station
- A selection of juices and hot beverages
Breakfast Hours:
- Weekdays: 06:00-10:00
- Weekends: 06:30-11:00
Dining Options Nearby
While the hotel restaurant serves decent meals, I recommend heading to BOXPARK Wembley, just a short walk away. It offers an exciting array of dining options. My personal favourite? The Greek wraps from Smashing Plates!
Facilities at Novotel London Wembley
The hotel offers a range of facilities to cater to both leisure and business travellers:
- 8th-floor gym (06:00-22:00)
- Restaurant and bar
- Meeting rooms
- Car parking (£25/day)
- Free WiFi throughout
- Pet-friendly (£20 per stay)
Accor ALL Benefits
Even with just Accor ALL Silver status, there are several benefits to enjoy:
- Voucher for a welcome drink via the ALL app
- Late checkout
- Earning Status and Reward Points
- Elite bonus of 24% on the number of Reward points earned
For this stay, I earned:
- 4 status nights and 1,061 Status points
- 1,061 Reward points
- Silver bonus of 255 points
- 300 extra points for opting out of daily housekeeping
In total, this stay yielded 1,616 Reward points.
Final Thoughts on Novotel London Wembley
The Novotel London Wembley is an excellent choice for travellers attending events at Wembley Stadium or exploring London. With its convenient location, comfortable rooms, and great breakfast options, it’s a solid mid-range hotel option for both leisure and business stays.