Air France Launches Direct Flights from LA and NYC to Nice for Cannes Festival & Monaco Grand Prix

Air France is introducing exclusive direct flights between the United States and Nice, France, timed perfectly with major events on the French Riviera. These special routes will connect Los Angeles and New York directly to Nice during the Monaco Grand Prix and Cannes festivals.
Los Angeles to Nice Service Details
- Outbound (LAX-NCE)
- Flight: AF41
- Departure: May 11 at 1:15 PM PDT
- Arrival: May 12 at 9:40 AM CEST
- Return (NCE-LAX)
- Date: May 26
- Departure: 1:55 PM CEST
- Arrival: 4:55 PM PDT
The LA route will be operated by Air France’s modern Airbus A350-900, featuring:
- 48 lie-flat Business Class seats
- 32 Premium Economy seats
- 212 Economy Class seats
New York Service Details
- JFK to Nice
- Dates: June 14 and 15
- Departure: 4:35 PM EDT
- Arrival: 6:30 AM CEST (next day)
- Nice to JFK
- Dates: June 19 and 20
- Departure: 11:55 AM CEST
- Arrival: 2:40 PM EDT
The New York route will utilize a Boeing 777-300ER, offering:
- 4 La Première (First Class) suites
- 58 Business Class seats
- 28 Premium Economy seats
- 206 Economy Class seats
Award Booking Opportunity
Flying Blue members can book these routes using miles. Check availability through Air France’s website or Flying Blue partners. These flights present a unique opportunity to access the French Riviera directly during peak events:
- Monaco Grand Prix (May)
- Cannes Film Festival (May)
- Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (June)