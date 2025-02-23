Air France Launches Direct Flights from LA and NYC to Nice for Cannes Festival & Monaco Grand Prix

Air France is introducing exclusive direct flights between the United States and Nice, France, timed perfectly with major events on the French Riviera. These special routes will connect Los Angeles and New York directly to Nice during the Monaco Grand Prix and Cannes festivals.

Los Angeles to Nice Service Details

Outbound (LAX-NCE) Flight: AF41 Departure: May 11 at 1:15 PM PDT Arrival: May 12 at 9:40 AM CEST

Return (NCE-LAX) Date: May 26 Departure: 1:55 PM CEST Arrival: 4:55 PM PDT



The LA route will be operated by Air France’s modern Airbus A350-900, featuring:

48 lie-flat Business Class seats

32 Premium Economy seats

212 Economy Class seats

New York Service Details

JFK to Nice Dates: June 14 and 15 Departure: 4:35 PM EDT Arrival: 6:30 AM CEST (next day)

Nice to JFK Dates: June 19 and 20 Departure: 11:55 AM CEST Arrival: 2:40 PM EDT



The New York route will utilize a Boeing 777-300ER, offering:

4 La Première (First Class) suites

58 Business Class seats

28 Premium Economy seats

206 Economy Class seats

Award Booking Opportunity

Flying Blue members can book these routes using miles. Check availability through Air France’s website or Flying Blue partners. These flights present a unique opportunity to access the French Riviera directly during peak events: