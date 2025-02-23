Did You Know That Virgin Atlantic Offer A Status Match?

Virgin Atlantic has expanded its status match program by adding Qatar Airways to its list of eligible airlines, offering an additional opportunity to gain SkyTeam Elite Plus benefits. The program provides a 12-month status period, with matches processed 72 hours before your qualifying flight.

How to Qualify

For Silver Status:

Hold mid-tier status with an eligible airline

Book any Virgin Atlantic flight (including Economy)

Award flights are eligible

For Gold Status:

Must have top-tier status with an eligible airline

Requires a Premium Economy or Upper Class booking

Award flights are eligible

Eligible Programs for Status Match

Virgin Atlantic will match status from these major programs:

Key Details

Status is valid for 12 months from upgrade date

Cannot have received a Virgin status match in the past 5 years

Booking must be confirmed before applying

Status upgrade processes 72 hours before flight

Bottom Line

This opportunity is particularly valuable for US travelers who frequently fly across the Atlantic or connect with SkyTeam partners. Virgin Atlantic Gold status includes SkyTeam Elite Plus benefits across all member airlines, providing lounge access and enhanced benefits throughout the network.

To maintain status after the match period:

Gold status requires 1,000 tier points

Silver status requires 400 tier points within the membership year.

Apply for the status match here