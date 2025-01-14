InsideLook: Check Out KLM’s New World Business Class | Boeing 777-200

KLM has been busy renovating the Premium Comfort and World Business Class cabins on Boeing 777 aircraft. All Business Class passengers now have direct access to the aisle and more privacy thanks to an individual sliding door.

Recently, InsideFlyer had the chance to take a look inside KLM’s new World Business Class cabin. In this InsideLook we share all the details!

KLM’s renewed Boeing 777

When installing its new Premium Comfort cabin, KLM also took the opportunity to update Business Class on its 777s too. The outdated 2-2-2 seat layout of the old Business cabin definitely needed a refresh.

(Note: KLM’s Airbus A330-200 and -300 aircraft still have the old 2-2-2 configuration!)

The installation took almost 2 years in total. According to KLM, it takes 4-16 days per aircraft to install the new cabins.

Business Class seat specifications KLM Boeing 777

KLM’s new World Business Class seat comes from Japanese manufacturer Jamco Ventures. It features a reverse herringbone configuration with a 1-2-1 layout. This gives all passengers direct access to the aisle.

The seat surface of the new Business Class seats is 20-21 inches wide. If desired, the full-flat seat can form a bed of 78 inches. Unlike some other airlines, KLM does not offer an extra pillow/mattress for a more comfortable bed.

The inflight entertainment system is equipped with a large screen of 16-18 inches. This screen can be used as a touchscreen, but there is also a wired remote control (with buttons and a touchscreen).

Each seat is also equipped with a power outlet and USB-A/C port. Wireless charging is also available.

Regarding storage space, I always find KLM somewhat limited. However, with the new seat, there seems to be a bit more space to store things compared to the old seat. The lockable cabinet with mirror also seems practical to use.

More privacy and comfort

According to KLM, the major advancement of the new World Business Class is additional privacy and comfort. Starting with privacy: the new seat is equipped with a sliding door. Using this lightweight door, every Business Class passenger can ensure more privacy.

When the door is closed, you immediately notice that you are less “bothered” by the surroundings. It takes some getting used to operating the door though. The door slides somewhat stiffly, which means you have to use some force to open and close it.

The additional comfort in the new cabin is primarily in the new seat functions. These include more charging options (including wireless) and storage. But also the improved adjustability of the seat, as well as the massage function.

One other small detail that has been cleverly designed: the recessed bottle holder. This allows passengers to safely leave their water bottle without it tipping over, even during possible turbulence.

KLM passengers in Business Class also receive an amenity kit. This is ready at boarding. The recently renewed kit includes Marie-Stella-Maris products. Despite its trendy look, passenger reviews suggest the new kit isn’t to everyone’s taste…

Amenities in the cabin

Apart from the seat, most of the facilities in the World Business Class cabin have remained the same. For example, the overhead bins are unchanged. The bathrooms are also not very different, apart from the replacement of Rituals with Marie-Stella-Maris care products.

Finally, the use of messaging services via WiFi is free for all passengers. World Business Class passengers can also pay for the Surf and Stream packages. Flying Blue Ultimate members get these WiFi packages for free.

Have you flown KLM’s new World Business Class on a Boeing 777? Feel free to share your experiences in a comment below the article. We are very curious to hear your opinion about the new product!