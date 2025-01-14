American Airlines unveils Spring Flight Options for Baseball Fans

Baseball season is almost here, and American Airlines is making it easier than ever for fans to attend spring training games in sunny Arizona and Florida. As the official airline of the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers, American offers baseball enthusiasts convenient nonstop routes and exclusive perks.

Spring training in Phoenix

American Airlines is the largest airline serving Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), with up to 300 peak-day departures this spring. All flights to PHX include premium cabin options, offering complimentary baggage and elevated dining experiences. Fans from across the country can enjoy nonstop flights from more than 100 destinations to PHX—more than any other airline provides.

For Cubs fans, convenient flights to PHX include:

Chicago (ORD) : Up to 8 daily flights

: Up to 8 daily flights Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE) : Up to 2 daily flights

: Up to 2 daily flights Madison, Wisconsin (MSN) : Up to 2 daily flights

: Up to 2 daily flights Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW) : New Saturday service

: New Saturday service Indianapolis, Indiana (IND) : Up to 2 daily flights

: Up to 2 daily flights Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR): Daily flights

Rangers fans can also easily make their way to Phoenix with numerous options:

Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) : Up to 13 daily flights

: Up to 13 daily flights Austin, Texas (AUS) : Up to 4 daily flights

: Up to 4 daily flights El Paso, Texas (ELP) : Up to 5 daily flights

: Up to 5 daily flights San Antonio, Texas (SAT) : Up to 4 daily flights

: Up to 4 daily flights Houston, Texas (IAH) : Up to 3 daily flights

: Up to 3 daily flights And more from key cities like Lubbock, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa.

Time to head to Florida!

If your baseball journey takes you to Florida, American Airlines has you covered. With more than 660 peak-day departures to the Sunshine State, American offers unparalleled access. Key routes include:

Miami (MIA) : 402 daily flights

: 402 daily flights Orlando (MCO) : 57 daily flights

: 57 daily flights Tampa (TPA) : 48 daily flights

: 48 daily flights Fort Myers (RSW) : 23 daily flights

: 23 daily flights West Palm Beach (PBI): 23 daily flights

Whether it’s the Grapefruit League in Florida or the Cactus League in Arizona, fans can rely on American Airlines for seamless travel.

“American is proud to connect fans to their favorite teams with the most options to Arizona and Florida this spring. This season is about celebrating America’s pastime and giving fans more ways to make unforgettable memories.” Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning.

Member of AAdvantage and a baseball fan?

Then you’re in luck!

AAdvantage members can take part in the AAdvantage Perks program for opportunities to win incredible prizes, including trips to Arizona for Cubs spring training, tickets to home opener games, or even a trip to New York for a Rangers away game. Cubs and Rangers fans who are not yet members can join the AAdvantage program for free to participate.

Plan your spring getaway!

Spring training kicks off soon, so now’s the time to book your flights. Visit aa.com or use American’s mobile app to secure your spot at the games. Whether you’re a Cubs or Rangers fan—or simply a baseball enthusiast—American Airlines offers the routes, perks, and comfort to get you there.