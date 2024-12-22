Countdown to Christmas: Win Air France / KLM Flying Blue Gold Elite Status

Our fourth InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas competition starts on the fourth Advent, this time with two Air France / KLM Flying Blue Gold statuses for exclusive benefits at the airport and in the air.

Secure your chance to win one of two Flying Blue Gold statuses

Flying Blue includes not only Air France and KLM, but also TAROM, Aircalin and Transavia. As Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam alliance, you can also earn Flying Blue miles on flights operated by other member airlines such as Delta, Virgin Atlantic and SAUDIA.

Flying Blue offers four levels of status, from Explorer to Platinum.

For many, the most attractive of these is Flying Blue Gold status, which is equivalent to SkyTeam Elite Plus status and thus the equivalent of Star Alliance Gold status.

(c) Jerôme-Galland / Air France

Flying Blue Gold members enjoy all SkyPriority benefits such as Priority Check-in, Security Fast Track and Priority Boarding on all Air France, KLM and SkyTeam flights. You also have access to all SkyTeam lounges worldwide, including one guest.

Status members also earn elite mileage bonuses when flying on SkyTeam member airlines. Silver members earn 50 percent, Gold members 75 percent and Platinum members 100 percent more miles.

In partnership with Air France / KLM Flying Blue, we are giving away two Flying Blue Gold status cards, each valid for one year:

The competition is open this week until 23:59 on 29 December 2024.

