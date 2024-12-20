American Airlines is enhancing travel options with the launch of the only nonstop flights from Washington, D.C. to San Antonio. Starting March 2nd, 2025, passengers can fly directly between Reagan National Airport (DCA) and San Antonio International Airport (SAT). Tickets for this new route will be available beginning December 23rd through American’s website and mobile app.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called the new route a “game changer” for the community, citing its potential to open doors to travel and economic growth. This new connection will be especially valuable for San Antonio’s military, educational, and business communities. As the fastest-growing city in the U.S., the region will benefit significantly from enhanced connectivity to the nation’s capital.

Saving time with seamless travel

The nonstop service will eliminate the need for connecting flights or travel to alternate Washington airports, offering travelers significant time savings. American Airlines will operate these flights with Airbus A321 aircraft, and the schedule includes:

Flight 1718 : Departs SAT at 6:35 a.m., arrives at DCA at 10:41 a.m.

: Departs SAT at 6:35 a.m., arrives at DCA at 10:41 a.m. Flight 1947: Departs DCA at 7:45 p.m., arrives at SAT at 10:43 p.m.

These flight numbers honor San Antonio’s history, with “1718” representing the city’s founding year and “1947” marking the establishment of the U.S. Air Force.

A transformative impact

The addition of this service comes as San Antonio International Airport achieves record-breaking passenger numbers and progresses with its Terminal Development Program. This nonstop route is expected to create new opportunities for economic development and boost travel convenience for the city’s growing population.

“This nonstop flight between SAT and DCA will have a transformative impact on San Antonio. We’re eager to capitalize on this opportunity with American Airlines and are committed to maximizing the economic benefits for our region,” Erik Walsh, San Antonio City Manager

A vital connection for business and leisure

As the only nonstop service between SAT and DCA, American Airlines provides a long-awaited travel option for business, military, and leisure travelers. The service is a significant step forward in strengthening ties between San Antonio and the nation’s capital. Travelers can look forward to this historic route starting March 2025.

Photo credits: American Airlines