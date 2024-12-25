Merry Christmas: Win a dreamy stay at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa

Our final InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas competition starts on Christmas Day, this time with a three-night stay at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa.

Secure your chance to win a stay at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa

The 2022 opened Hilton Maldives Amingiri is located on Amingiri Island in North Malé Atoll, a 20-minute premium speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

The all-villa resort offers a range of thoughtful amenities new to the archipelago and sets a new standard for hospitality that will delight the next generation of travellers.

The resort has 109 spacious beach and overwater villas, each with a private pool and stunning views of the surrounding turquoise lagoon. The villas embody a harmony of Maldivian and contemporary accents.

Hilton Maldives Amingiri is home to six distinctive restaurant concepts that take guests on a culinary journey.

Dining highlights include Eden, an overwater champagne and gin bar exclusively for adults; the first cocktail lab in the Maldives; and Origin, serving Italian cuisine in an overwater setting.

Designed as a sanctuary, the Amingiri Spa offers an extensive range of rejuvenating treatments and purifying hammam rituals that provide an enlightened sense of wellbeing.

How to win

In partnership with Hilton Maldives, we are giving away a three night stay inclusive breakfast and premium speedboat transfers*.

Click here to enter

The competition is open this week until 23:59 on 4 January 2025.

Remember, you must register for the InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas each week to be in with a chance of winning the weekly prize.

By the way: If you share the InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas on your social media channels using the share buttons or the referral link, you can triple your chances of winning!

Terms & Conditions

*Redemption upon availability, black out dates apply.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win this competition. A purchase or payment of any kind does not increase the chances of winning. The competition is not valid in regions where promotions of this type are prohibited or restricted.

A winner will be drawn at random from all entries and notified by email within 14 days of the end of the promotion period. If the winner does not respond to this notification within 7 days, the prize will not be awarded to them and will be allocated to a new winner. You can enter once a week.

By entering this promotion you agree to receive emails from InsideFlyer, but you can of course unsubscribe at any time.

By participating in this promotion, you automatically agree to our and our partners’ privacy policies.

InsideFlyer and our partners will do their utmost to ensure that the prizes arrive correctly, but cannot accept any responsibility for third party errors or restrictions due to COVID-19.