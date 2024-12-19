KLM Royal Dutch Airlines introduces new seats with the launch of the Premium Comfort class, completing its biggest product upgrade in years. This new intermediate class offers more space, luxury, and privacy than Economy Class, but at a more accessible price than World Business Class. Available on all long-haul flights, this option is designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The rollout of premium comfort class marks a significant milestone for KLM. Over the past two years, the airline has outfitted its fleet of 54 Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft with this new class. The transformation required dedicated work from KLM’s maintenance division, with each aircraft taking between four and sixteen days to complete.

What to expect in Premium Comfort Class?

Premium comfort class offers a distinct travel experience with its own cabin, seating, and services. Depending on the aircraft, the section features 21 to 28 wider seats, each with more legroom, larger screens, and footrests compared to Economy Class. The seats also recline further for added comfort, making long-haul flights more enjoyable.

In addition to introducing premium comfort class, KLM upgraded the seats in World Business Class on its Boeing 777 aircraft. These new seats feature sliding doors for enhanced privacy and ensure every passenger has direct aisle access, elevating the premium experience.





Positive feedback from passengers

Passengers have responded enthusiastically to premium comfort class, praising its enhanced comfort and upgraded meal options.

“Over the past two years, colleagues have worked very hard to make the addition of this new class possible. Passengers now have an extra option when booking a ticket, in addition to World Business Class and Economy Class. The first feedback from our passengers has been very positive. Passengers specifically mention having more comfort and tastier meals. That exactly matches our intentions.”

Barry ter Voert, Chief Experience Officer

KLM Premium Comfort on long-haul flights

With this product rollout, KLM premium comfort class is now available on all long-haul routes. The addition creates a new middle ground for travelers seeking both comfort and value. Whether flying for leisure or business, passengers can now choose the level of luxury that best suits their needs.

Photo credits: KLM