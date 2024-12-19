Air France is enhancing its Phoenix-Paris route, increasing service from three to five flights weekly starting in May 2025. The route, which debuted in May 2024, marked the first-ever nonstop connection between Phoenix and France. After a strong first year, Air France is doubling down on its commitment to this transatlantic corridor.

The new schedule will see flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Charles de Gaulle International Airport with expanded capacity and upgraded aircraft. Travelers will now enjoy even greater convenience and flexibility for trips to France and beyond.

Enhanced service with upgraded aircraft

Starting May 5, 2025, Air France will operate the route with an Airbus A350-900. This modern aircraft offers a three-class configuration: 34 business seats, 24 premium economy seats, and 266 economy seats, totaling 324 seats per flight. The A350-900 will replace the Boeing 777-200 used during the winter season and the Dreamliner that launched the route.

Flights will depart Paris at 10:45 a.m., arriving in Phoenix at 12:50 p.m. The return trip leaves Phoenix at 3:05 p.m., landing in Paris the following day at 10:10 a.m. This expanded schedule will provide travelers with more options to explore France and connect to Air France’s network of 190 destinations worldwide.

A boost for travelers and the economy

The increased frequency on the Phoenix-Paris route is great news for both passengers and the local economy. Phoenix passengers now have competitive options for traveling to France and other international destinations served by Air France. Additionally, Air France’s partnership with Delta and KLM offers seamless connections to domestic and global destinations.

According to Chad Makovsky, Phoenix Aviation Director, this expansion signifies Air France’s confidence in the Phoenix market. The year-round service, previously estimated to have a $70 million economic impact, will now contribute approximately $103 million annually to Arizona’s economy.

Additionally, Air France’s Vice President of Commercial for North America, Boaz Hulsman, emphasized the airline’s commitment to offering an elegant and convenient travel experience. “This capacity increase symbolizes our commitment to enhancing the transatlantic travel connection,” he stated, adding that more Phoenix travelers will soon enjoy a journey marked by French hospitality.

Phoenix as a global hub

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport continues to grow as a gateway to international destinations. With nonstop flights to more than 140 destinations, the airport offers robust transatlantic service. The addition of more flights to Paris complements existing routes to London and Frankfurt.

For those seeking connections in Europe or beyond, Air France’s partnerships ensure easy access to hundreds of destinations. Whether traveling for business or leisure, the expanded Air France Phoenix Paris service provides more opportunities to explore the world.

Photo credits: Air France