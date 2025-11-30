Countdown to Christmas: Win a stay at Hilton Heidelberg in Germany

Time flies – Christmas is here! Make the festive season even more memorable by entering InsideFlyer’s fantastic travel prize draw, with prizes ranging from useful gadgets to unique experiences.

Secure your chance to stay at the Hilton Heidelberg!

Located just a few steps from the old town, Hilton Heidelberg is the perfect base for a relaxing city break, a visit to the Christmas market, or a stroll along the Neckar.

The rooms at the Hilton Heidelberg continue this theme. They are modern in design, bright and quiet, and have that certain something – they are places where you can immediately arrive and switch off. You can start the day with a hearty breakfast before heading back out into the city.

Situated just a few steps from the Old Town, the Hilton Heidelberg is the perfect base for exploring the historic streets, browsing the small boutiques, or enjoying a relaxed afternoon in one of the many cafés. At the same time, the Hilton Heidelberg is a place where guests like to linger.

A particular highlight is Schrieder’s Restaurant & Bar, which has been designed with great attention to atmosphere. Here, local history meets contemporary enjoyment: the restaurant offers a modern take on regional cuisine without losing its roots, while the bar provides an atmospheric setting for the evening.

Whether you’re enjoying a glass of wine after exploring the old town or kicking off a special evening with a cocktail, Schrieder’s is one of those places where you’ll want to linger.

This is how you can win

In collaboration with the Hilton Heidelberg, we are offering a two-night stay for two people at the hotel, including access to the high-quality breakfast buffet*.

Enter here

You can enter this week’s competition until 23:59 CET on 6 December 2025.

Remember that you must register for the InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas each week to secure your chance of winning the weekly prize.

If you share the InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas on social media after entering, using either the share buttons or the referral link, you can triple your chances of winning! The InsideFlyer team wishes you a peaceful Christmas season and good luck in the prize draw!

Terms and conditions:

*Redeemable subject to availability.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Making a purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. This competition is not valid in regions where promotions of this kind are prohibited or restricted.

One winner will be selected at random from all entries and notified by email within 14 days of the end of the promotional period. If the winner does not respond to this notification within seven days, the prize will not be awarded to them and will be given to a new winner instead. You may enter once per week.

By participating in this promotion, you agree to receive emails from InsideFlyer, but you can unsubscribe at any time.

Participation in this promotion also signifies your agreement to our privacy policy and that of our partners.

InsideFlyer and our partners will do their utmost to ensure that the prizes are delivered correctly, but cannot accept responsibility for errors made by third parties.

