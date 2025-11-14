Emirates Launches Asia Pass: Explore 22 Southeast Asian Destinations with One Ticket

Emirates is making multi-city travel in Southeast Asia easier and more affordable with its new fare product – the Emirates Asia Pass.

Designed for flexibility and convenience, this innovative offering allows Emirates passengers to unlock up to 22 destinations across the region with a single booking.

What Is the Emirates Asia Pass?

The Emirates Asia Pass is available to travelers holding an international Emirates ticket to any Southeast Asia gateway served by the airline. With this pass, you can add up to 10 flight coupons to your itinerary, enabling seamless travel between vibrant cities, cultural hubs, and tropical escapes.

Key Benefits

Access to 22 destinations in Southeast Asia.

in Southeast Asia. Up to 10 flexible flight coupons added to your Emirates international ticket.

added to your Emirates international ticket. Zone-based fares for cost-effective regional travel.

for cost-effective regional travel. One booking for multiple journeys.

Why It Matters for Frequent Flyers

For InsideFlyer readers and mileage enthusiasts, the Emirates Asia Pass is a game-changer. It simplifies regional travel, maximizes value, and opens opportunities for earning additional Skywards miles across multiple flights. Whether you’re planning a business trip with multiple stops or a leisure adventure hopping between beaches and cultural landmarks, this pass offers flexibility and savings.

Learn more and check terms and conditions at Emirates.com.

Photo credit: Emirates / PR