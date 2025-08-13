Emirates Adds Fourth Daily London Gatwick Flight Using An A350

Starting on 8 February 2026, Emirates will operate a fourth daily flight between London Gatwick and Dubai. This new service – numbered EK70/69 – will depart Gatwick at 11:55 p.m., arriving in Dubai at 11:00 a.m. the next day.

The return flight leaves Dubai at 5:05 p.m., landing at Gatwick at 8:50 p.m.

The flight will be operated by a brand‑new Airbus A350‑900, featuring 32 lie‑flat business class suites, 28 seats in premium economy and 238 economy seats.

This additional flight increases Emirates’ UK services to 140 weekly flights and adds a later departure from London than any other Gulf carrier. It complements existing departures from Gatwick and Heathrow, giving travellers greater flexibility when planning connections onward to Asia, Australia or Africa.

Bottom line

More flights mean more redemption options and, potentially, lower cash fares.

The new midnight departure allows passengers to spend a full day at work before flying – and arrive not too long before standard hotel check-in times.

Photos: Emirates