Cathay Pacific Expands Its Boeing 777-9 Order to 35 Aircraft

Cathay Pacific has quietly boosted its Boeing 777-9 order from 21 to 35 jets, making it the largest 777-9 customer in Asia-Pacific. Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2027, and Cathay Group CEO Ronald Lam emphasised its importance in “connecting the world with our Hong Kong hub.”

Given how lean their long-haul fleet has become, this is a bold and welcome move.

Why It Matters to You

New premium cabins: The 777-9s will feature Cathay's Aria Suite business class – and introduce the highly anticipated Halo Suite first class, which could redefine their premium product.

Long-haul ambitions reignited: This is more than just replacing aircraft – it signals a return to network growth post-COVID, with a clearly defined luxury footprint.

Bottom line

From a miles perspective, more long-haul capacity means better reward flight availability – especially in business and first class. This fleet expansion isn’t just eye candy; it directly affects how and when you can book premium flights on Cathay.

Photos: Boeing