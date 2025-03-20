Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Devaluation Incoming…

Cathay Pacific recently announced changes to its Asia Miles award chart, effective from April 15, 2025. On the face of it, things don’t look too bad.
Here’s a breakdown of the key changes and what they mean for you.
Key Changes in Award Mileage
The adjustments include both increases and decreases in the miles required for various routes. Below are some notable examples to/from Hong Kong:
Economy Class Changes
- Hangzhou, Manila, Taipei
- Before: 7,500 miles
- After: 7,000 miles (Decrease)
- Bangkok, Shanghai, Singapore
- Before: 10,000 miles
- After: 9,000 miles (Decrease)
- Denpasar, Osaka, Tokyo
- Before: 12,500 miles
- After: 13,000 miles (Increase)
Business Class Changes
- London, Los Angeles, Vancouver
- Before: 84,000 miles
- After: 88,000 miles (Increase)
- Boston, New York, Toronto
- Before: 110,000 miles
- After: 115,000 miles (Increase)
Implications for Frequent Flyers
While some routes have seen a reduction in miles required, the overall trend indicates a devaluation, particularly for long-haul business class awards. This could mean that planning your travel and redeeming miles sooner rather than later may be beneficial, especially for popular destinations that are now more expensive.
Bottom line
Overall, these changes look pretty modest (in the range of 5%-10%).
That said, frequent flyers should still review their travel plans and consider booking before the new rates take effect. Stay informed and make the most of your Asia Miles by checking the updated award chart and planning your trips accordingly.
Photos: Cathay Pacific