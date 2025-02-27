Lufthansa Offers Miles&More Status Match for British Airways & Iberia Elites – Including Star Alliance Gold

Lufthansa, in collaboration with StatusMatch, is offering an exciting opportunity for British Airways Executive Club and Iberia Plus members to match their elite status to Miles&More Frequent Traveller (Star Alliance Silver) or Senator (Star Alliance Gold). This limited-time promotion costs €99, with matched status valid until February 28, 2026.

How to Apply for the Lufthansa Status Match

The application process is simple and user-friendly:

Visit the Lufthansa Status Match page. Select your current elite status with British Airways or Iberia. Upload proof of your status (e.g., a photo of your status card). Complete the payment of €99.

Approval typically takes three days, and your upgraded status will be reflected in your Miles&More account within 10 business days.

Benefits of Lufthansa Miles&More Status

Here’s what you can expect with each status level:

Frequent Traveller (Star Alliance Silver) : Limited benefits, including access to Lufthansa Group airlines’ business lounges when flying economy.

Senator (Star Alliance Gold): Full Star Alliance benefits, such as: Business class check-in. Priority security and boarding. Extra luggage allowance (not always on basic fares). Lounge access across all Star Alliance airlines.

Eligibility and Key Details

Only British Airways Executive Club and Iberia Plus members are eligible.

and members are eligible. The status match is valid until February 28, 2026 and can be extended by meeting the standard Miles&More requalification criteria.

and can be extended by meeting the standard Miles&More requalification criteria. Participants need to be Miles&More members (you can sign up here).

Why Consider This Status Match?

Lufthansa and its integrated airlines (Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings) dominate European travel. Having Star Alliance Gold status can greatly enhance your travel experience. Benefits like lounge access and priority services make the €99 fee an excellent value, especially for frequent travellers.

Bottom Line

This is a fantastic opportunity for British Airways and Iberia elites to gain valuable Star Alliance status with Lufthansa Miles&More. If you’re a frequent traveller, matching to Senator (Star Alliance Gold) could significantly enhance your travel perks. Don’t miss out – apply now via the Lufthansa Status Match page.