Review: KLM Europe Business Class on the Embraer E195-E2 – Amsterdam to Porto Experience

Recently, I enjoyed a weekend getaway to Porto with my family. Escaping the chilly Dutch winter, we sought the Portuguese sun. For this trip, I flew with KLM Cityhopper from Amsterdam Schiphol to Porto on the Embraer E195-E2. At the last minute, I decided to upgrade to Europe Business Class using Flying Blue miles. Here’s my review of the flight experience.

If you’re planning a trip to Europe and want to explore multiple destinations, KLM’s extensive network makes it easy to connect between major cities like Amsterdam and Porto. Here’s what you can expect from their Europe Business Class experience.

Booking via the KLM App

I booked my return flight from Amsterdam (AMS) to Porto (OPO) through the KLM app. Living in the south of the Netherlands, I opted to depart from Antwerp and took the Eurostar train to Schiphol. The train rides were part of my booking, and the full itinerary is detailed below:

Route Flight Number Mode Travel Class Antwerp Central-Schiphol KL0224 Eurostar Second Class Schiphol-Porto KL1577 Embraer E195-E2 Europe Business Class Porto-Schiphol KL1574 Embraer E195-E2 Economy Comfort Schiphol-Antwerp Central KL0213 Eurostar Second Class

The total cost for the Economy Class flight tickets (including train rides) was €377.82 per person. As a Flying Blue Platinum member, I could select an Economy Comfort seat free of charge, and hold luggage was included. On the day of departure, I upgraded to Europe Business Class via the KLM app for an additional 15,000 Flying Blue miles per person. While it’s possible to get more value from miles, I decided to indulge.

Weekend in Porto

Porto is a fantastic destination to add to your European itinerary, especially in the winter when its mild climate offers a welcome escape from colder regions. During this trip, I stayed at the Mercure Porto Aliados, a centrally located hotel with many attractions within walking distance. Both train and bus connections are conveniently nearby.

Hotel room at the Mercure Porto Aliados

KLM Crown Lounge and Privium ClubLounge Departures

After a smooth train ride from Antwerp Central, I arrived at Schiphol station with plenty of time to spare. Travelling by train is ideal as it brings you directly to the airport, avoiding the hassle of parking. Before security, I visited the Privium ClubLounge Departures, which I find offers better food and drink options than the KLM Crown Lounge 25.

Privium ClubLounge Departures at Schiphol

Boarding

My flight to Porto was operated on the Embraer E195-E2, registration PH-NXL, which is part of KLM’s modern fleet. Boarding was at Gate B1, followed by a short electric bus ride to the aircraft. After a slight delay, we departed from the Aalsmeer runway (18L 36R). The flight covered approximately 1,600 kilometres and lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes.

KLM Cityhopper Embraer E195-E2

Cabin and Seating

The Embraer E195-E2 features 132 Recaro seats in a 2-2 layout across Europe Business Class, Economy Comfort, and Economy. While Business Class offers 84 cm of legroom (compared to 74-76 cm in Economy), the seats are identical to Economy Comfort, lacking the middle seat advantage found on KLM’s Boeing 737s. USB-A ports are available for charging, but there are no power outlets, and the seats are non-reclinable.

Cabin of the KLM Cityhopper Embraer E195-E2

Meals and Service

Business Class passengers are treated to enhanced service, with a dedicated cabin attendant. Shortly after boarding, I received a bottle of water and a refreshing towel.

The meal service included an oriental noodle salad with edamame and teriyaki jackfruit, a warm bread roll, and macarons for dessert.

Meal box in KLM Europe Business Class

Drinks were served in glassware, and the menu featured a variety of options, including Cava, wines, and spirits:

Soft drinks: Coca-Cola (Zero), Sprite, Ginger Ale, Royal Club Tonic, San Pellegrino sparkling water and Spa blue. Or fresh orange juice, apple juice, tomato juice or milk. Hot drinks: Douwe Egbert coffee (also decaf) and Dammann tea (the menu still says Pickwick). Wine: In addition to the Cava, there is also a choice of an Esploratori Pinot Grigio, F. De Fabregues Rhône blend and a red Merlot or Tempranillo blend. Beer: Heineken (0.0). Spirits: Johnnie Walker Black Label, Ketel One Vodka, Damrak Gin, Bacardi White Rum, Moyet Cognac VSOP and Baileys Irish Cream.

A hot snack was served before landing, but the Mexican empanada was underwhelming. Fortunately, a brownie from Economy Class was offered as an alternative.

Lavatories

The front lavatory is reserved for Business Class passengers and features Marie-Stella-Maris hand soap, a premium touch compared to the Economy facilities.

KLM Europe Business Class toilet

Arrival in Porto

We landed at Porto Airport slightly behind schedule, arriving just after 22:30 local time. Unlike at Schiphol, the plane was connected to a jet bridge, allowing for a quick and easy disembarkation. From there, it was a short journey to my hotel.

KLM Cityhopper Embraer E195-E2 at Porto Airport

Final Thoughts

KLM’s Europe Business Class on the Embraer E195-E2 offers a comfortable and enjoyable experience, though it lacks some of the perks found on larger short=haul aircraft like the Boeing 737. The service was excellent, and the meal quality was impressive for a short-haul flight. While the upgrade may not always represent the best value for Flying Blue miles, it’s a worthwhile treat for those looking to enhance their journey.

Overview