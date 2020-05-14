Lufthansa Group increases longhaul and shorthaul network in June

With the June flight schedule, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are significantly expanding their services compared with the previous weeks operation. Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings are adding numerous leisure and summer destinations to their flight schedules in June, as well as more long-haul destinations.

With over 106 destinations in Germany and Europe and more than 20 intercontinental destinations, the range of flights on offer for all travellers will be greatly expanded by the end of June. By the end of June, the Lufthansa Group airlines plan to offer around 1,800 weekly roundtrips to more than 130 destinations worldwide.

Lufthansa will fly to numerous longhaul destinations

Lufthansa’s long-haul resumption of flights from Frankfurt in detail (subject to possible travel restrictions):

Toronto

Mexiko-Stadt

Abuja

Port Harcourt

Tel Aviv

Riad

Bahrain

Dubai

Johannesburg

Shanghai

Mumbai

Lufthansa’s long-haul return flights from Munich in detail (subject to possible travel restrictions):

Chicago

Los Angeles

Tel Aviv

Lufthansa’s additional flights that are resuming in the first half of June, in Germany and Europe, are from Frankfurt:

Hannover

Mallorca

Sofia

Prag

Billund

Nizza

Manchester

Budapest

Dublin

Riga

Krakau

Bukarest

Kiew

From Munich, it is Münster/Osnabrück, Sylt, Rostock, Vienna, Zurich, Brussels and Majorca.

SWISS will fly to 50 destinations

SWISS will partially restart its flight operations in June and plans to operate up to 190 flights from Zurich and Geneva to 41 European destinations. The ramp-up will follow in stages, and the range of flights available will gradually be increased over the weeks ahead.

SWISS will resume services to various Mediterranean destinations, including Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia in Spain and Brindisi, Florence, Naples and Rome in Italy. Connections to Scandinavia are also being increased with flights to Gothenburg in Sweden and Copenhagen in Denmark. SWISS will also be adding further major European destinations to its programme, such as Paris (France), Brussels (Belgium) and Moscow (Russia). The existing services to Amsterdam (Netherlands), Athens (Greece), Berlin (Germany), Lisbon (Portugal), London (UK), Porto (Portugal) and Stockholm (Sweden) will be expanded.

SWISS will also be offering its long-haul customers new intercontinental direct connections in June, in addition to its three weekly services to New York / Newark (USA). The airline of Switzerland plans to offer flights from Zurich to New York JFK (4 times weekly), Chicago (twice weekly), Singapore (once weekly), Bangkok (once weekly), Tokyo (twice weekly), Mumbai (three times weekly), Hong Kong (twice weekly) and Johannesburg (once weekly). Swiss WorldCargo, SWISS’s air cargo division, will carry additional cargo on these flights to support the global supply chains. The flight times of the intercontinental connections have thus been adjusted to ensure that passengers with connecting flights enjoy optimised connection possibilities.

Eurowings

Eurowings had already announced last week that it would be expanding its basic program at the airports of Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Hamburg and Stuttgart and gradually adding 15 further destinations within Europe from May onwards. With flights to Spain, Greece, Portugal and Croatia, the focus is on destinations in the Mediterranean region. Furthermore the island of Mallorca will again be offered from several German Eurowings gateways

Austrian Airlines remains on ground at least until June 7

Austrian Airlines has decided to extend the suspension of regular flight operations for a further week, from 31 May to 7 June. A resumption of service in June is being considered.

Brussels Airlines starts to fly again

After more than seven weeks of hibernation mode, Brussels Airlines is planning to resume its operations as from 15 June. he complete destination portfolio and flight offer will be communicated in the days to come and will cater to the needs of the corporate as well as the leisure market, including a range of destinations in – amongst others – Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal and Spain.

Photos: (c) Lufthansa / SWISS