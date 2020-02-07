American Airlines and GOL Announce Codeshare Agreement

American Airlines and GOL, Brazil’s largest airline, announced a new codeshare agreement earlier this week, giving customers access to 20 new destinations in South America.

American Airlines and Brazilian low-cost carrier GOL announced a new reciprocal codeshare agreement earlier this week. The new agreement will give customers access to 20 new destinations in South America. The airline will also increase service from Miami to Rio de Janeiro, adding a second daily flight this winter. The airline also plans to provide more opportunities to bring customers to Latin America through MIA by adding 12 flights from six U.S. cities.

“We are proud of our strong presence in Latin America, which includes 170 daily flights to the region, Admirals Club lounges and dedicated Premium Guest Services teams in Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo,” said American Airlines President Robert Isom.

Codeshare to deliver significant customer benefits

The new codeshare agreement between GOL and American Airlines will allow customers to connect seamlessly to 53 GOL flights beyond GIG, Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Manaus and Fortaleza, after it is approved by authorities in the United States and Brazil. American anticipates GOL’s code to be placed on select flights in the United States. The relationship will allow for future frequent flyer redemption and accrual during the first half of 2020.

“GOL and American Airlines will now offer the most convenient flights between South America and the United States,” said Eduardo Bernardes, Vice President of Commercial and Marketing at GOL. “We have strengthened our presence in major airports to better serve our customers. The codeshare partnership will soon increase to more than 30 destinations in the U.S.”

More connections to Latin America

American recently set a record at its MIA hub by carrying 30.3 million passengers last year. The airline plans to carry more passengers this summer. 12 new flights will be added from Nashville, Boston, Houston, Orlando, Raleigh-Durham and Tampa.

All new flights will be operated daily on mainline aircraft, with optimal flight times for connections from MIA. American already increased flights from Austin, Texas, with one additional flight, and New York, with three additional flights, to MIA.