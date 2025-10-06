Stop Guessing Airline Prices – Let pAiback Do It for You

How pAiback.app Turns Falling Airfares Into Real Money – Without You Lifting a Finger

We’ve all been there. You finally book that perfect flight – only to see the price drop a few days later. Frustrating, right?

That frustration is exactly what inspired Jason Lucking to create pAiback.app, a new travel-tech platform that automatically tracks your booked flights and helps you get credits or refunds when fares drop – without having to rebook or even contact the airline.

In the latest episode of the Travel + Loyalty podcast, we talk to Jason about how pAiback works behind the scenes, how it benefits travellers and airlines, and how it could reshape the future of loyalty and pricing.

Here are the 5 key takeaways from the conversation 👇

1. It works quietly in the background

Once you’ve connected your bookings, pAiback monitors fare changes in real time. If the price of your flight drops, the app automatically helps you reclaim the difference – either as airline credit or refund, depending on the airline’s policy.

2. Airlines don’t lose – they actually win

It might sound like bad news for airlines, but it’s the opposite. pAiback is designed to work with carriers, improving customer satisfaction and retention by turning frustration into loyalty – without disrupting existing revenue systems.

3. Frequent flyers save the most

Regular travellers are already seeing real results. Some early users have recovered hundreds of dollars per trip thanks to automatic fare tracking. The more you fly, the more pAiback’s AI works in your favour.

4. Simplicity and transparency first

Jason is clear: pAiback isn’t about gaming the system – it’s about transparency and fairness. Travellers should feel confident that they got the best deal, even if prices change after booking.

5. The future goes beyond flights

While the app starts with airfare, the long-term vision is broader: maybe to expand into hotels, car rentals, and loyalty pricing – applying the same “smart monitoring” logic across the entire travel experience.

We want travellers to feel confident every time they book – knowing they’re always getting the best possible value, Jason Lucking, co-founder of pAiback.app.

🎧 Listen to the full interview on the Travel + Loyalty podcast here!

Source: Pixabay – Image by Tobias Rehbein