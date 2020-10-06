GREAT DEAL: Half Price British Airways Avios Redemptions To… Everywhere!

You can pay 50% less Avios on any long haul Reward Flight booked before 13 October 2020.. Now, that’s a reward worth writing about. This means that customers can pick up return flights to destinations like Los Angeles for 30,00 Avios or Dubai for 25,000 Avios, paying a cash amount on top of this to cover taxes, fees and carrier charges.

“Book a Reward Flight in our World Traveller, World Traveller Plus, Club World or First cabins for 50% off the Avios required. Customers who want to use their Avios for a short haul getaway can do so for 25% less Avios, meaning they can visit Venice for 16,500 Avios return or Athens for 19,500 Avios return.”

Book before 13 October for travel between 6 October 2020 and 30 June 2021.

If you don’t have enough for your chosen destination, you can purchase or gift Avios.

Reward Flight sale destination highlights:

This is a rare promotion for all our loyal Executive Club Members who are longing to get travelling again. Whether they want to relax in the Maldives, go camel riding in Dubai or enjoy the canals in Venice, they can now reach their destination for a significantly reduced amount of Avios.

When the time comes for their journey, customers can travel in absolute confidence knowing that safety is at the heart of British Airways’ business. The airline has introduced a range of measures, which it requires customers and crew abide by. These include:

checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate where possible

observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports

wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights

asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19

cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers

asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them

providing customers with a personal protection pack including a sealable disposal bag, hand sanitising gel and an antibacterial wipe.The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day. The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.

Bottom line

It is important to remember that the discount only applies to the Avios element of your redemption. BA charges extremely high cash ‘surcharges’, so always run the numbers to make sure you really are getting a good deal overall. There are lots of great cash fares around these days.

UPDATE: Watch out! – A lot of these fares are pricing incorrectly, without the 50% discount being applied.

