Emirates will soon fly to New York again

Starting this month, Emirates will further expand its international network with sixteen additional cities. New York JFK is one of the ‘new’ Emirates destinations to be connected with Dubai. From Dubai passengers can now transit to 29 other airports worldwide, such as Korea, Singapore and Australia. Of course, the airline takes the necessary COVID-19 precautions.

Expanded network

Although international air travel is in unparalleled decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some airlines are restarting their network. Both European, Middle Eastern and Asian carriers are adding a few destinations each week, taking into account local travel regulations.

Emirates’ new destinations are Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane. All flights are going through Emirates’ hub in Dubai, starting June 15th. Take look at this page for an up to date overview of the network. The airline advises passengers to inform themselves of national and international travel restrictions prior to booking their trip.

The Dubai based carrier is planning to deploy their Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the Dubai – New York JFK route. It seems that Emirates flies to New York only three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). Prices for a return ticket start around $ 1.400, but can go up to over $ 3.000.

Emirates Airbus A380 taxiing on the international airport of Dubai (Source: Emirates)

COVID-19 Precautions

Just like many other airlines Emirates takes several precautions in an attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19. One example is the distribution of special hygiene kits to all passengers. Most likely, Emirates passengers between Dubai and New York JFK can also expect to receive such a kit. In the hygiene kit you will find a face mask, gloves, handgel and antibacterial wipes. Additionally, you can also expect body temperature checks at Dubai International Airport.

Hand luggage is not allowed in the cabin. You can only take necessary items, such as personal hygiene products and a pen to fill out customs forms. Emirates added one extra cabin crew member per flight to take care of the special cleaning procedures. Read more on Emirates’ precautions here.