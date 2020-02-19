Robot Bartender in an Airport Lounge is Now a #thing

British Airways is testing an “automated cocktail maker” (AKA Robot Bartender) at its lounges in San Francisco and New York (Newark). The artificial intelligence powered mixologist makes cocktails in under 45 seconds. Opening a bottle of beer still takes three seconds.

Through March, passengers traveling from either San Francisco or New York/Newark will experience a world without a stir stick. First Class and Club World passengers will be able to choose from a selection of 30 cocktails drinks. Choices will include two drinks specially created for BA: Silicon Galley and Echo-Whisky-Romeo.

To order, you simply select what you want from the app by clicking one button. You can watch your drink being made by putting a glass on the conveyor belt. The robot bartender does all the rest.

Ricardo Vidal, British Airways’ Head of Innovation, said: “We are always looking at innovative ways to enhance our customers’ journey on the ground and in the air. Barsys offers a new cocktail experience and what better way to trial this technology than in San Francisco, in our newly refurbished lounge, and Newark, two of the most cosmopolitan and tech-savvy metropolitan regions in the US”.

They say a video is worth a thousands words—see how the robot works:

It’s not clear yet if the robot bartender only accepts tips in BitCoin. We’re wondering if Alexa will be built into a future version just so you have someone to talk to?

It’s not the only way British Airways is improving its lounges. Read more about the upcoming changes here.