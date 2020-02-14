Aegean Airlines reveals new branding & new cabins with the A320neo

Star Alliance member Aegean Airlines is famous for frequent flyers, especially thanks to its frequent flyer progamme, miles+bonus. For years it was possible to gain the Star Alliance Gold tier with only 20.000 miles. While these times are gone now, the airline is a very useful way to get around Europe, especially when it comes to destinations in Southern Europe, Greece or also exotic countries like Georgia. Aegean just received its first Airbus A320neo. In line with that, the airline revealed its new branding as well as new cabins.

New era for Aegean Airlines

A new era of growth has begun for Aegean, with the official reveal of its new livery and branding as well as the presentation of the first three new generation Airbus A320neo, equipped with latest technology Pratt & Whitney engines. Sealing a 20 years course of successful operation in Greece, Aegean Airlines sets a solid ground for the future. Having already expanded the initial order with 12 additional aircraft, Aegean is expected to receive by 2025 a total of a minimum 46 aircraft, A320neo and A321neo, with an option for 12 additional aircraft (up to 58 aircraft). This is the largest private investment in Greece, valued at $2,5-3bn at market prices ($6-6,5bn at list prices). For the next 6 years, AEGEAN will invest more than $500mn per year for the expansion and modernization of its fleet. Until July 2020, Aegean Airlines will receive a total of 6 new aircraft reaching a fleet of 65 aircraft, adding 1.5 million seats (19 million seats in total for the year) and supporting the expansion of its network in 155 destinations and 44 countries in 2020.

Every new, additional aircraft will have a significant contribution in Greece’s economy, employment and tourism industry. Estimated at 100,000 new incoming tourists, €80 million direct tourism revenue, 70 new additional direct jobs in Aegean and ground operations, will have a positive impact for the country.

New branding & cabins

During the event Aegean Airlines presented its new livery and brand identity. Inspired by the Greek sky and seas, historical architecture and the design heritage of our country, the new brand identity, livery and cabin are here to shape a dynamic future for Aegean and enhance passenger experience. The cabin design on board the A320neo has also been refreshed and includes new seats, including adjustable headrests. The presentation of the catering has also been revised and there is a position for a tablet or smartphone in the front seat so that you can watch films and series in a relaxed manner.

Photos: (c) Aegean Airlines