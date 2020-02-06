Accor is the Latest Hotel Group To Ditch Single Use Plastic Toiletries – Good Move?

The Accor Group has announced that by the end of 2022 all single-use plastic from its more than 5000 hotels worldwide will be abolished.

The hotel group (which includes brands like Ibis, Novotel and Sofitel) is following the industry trend already adopted by Hyatt, Marriott and Intercontinental Hotel Group.

According to Accor, its affiliated hotels currently get through more than 200 million disposable plastic items per year in the rooms, restaurants and meeting rooms. As well as toiletries; plastic cups, water bottles, slippers, cutlery, straws and food containers will also be replaced.

For many guests, individual toiletries (especially ones from well-known brands such as Lanvin or Hermes at luxury Sofitel hotels) are part of the experience. It will be interesting to see how Accor intends to deliver that luxury feel, without individual products.

