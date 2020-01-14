InsideFlyer Partners with Qatar Airways Privilege Club: Win 3 x 100,000 Qmiles!

As part of InsideFlyer’s constant goal to serve our readers better, we have partnered with Qatar Airways Privilege Club!

Qatar Airways was recently named “best airline in the world” (for the 5th time!) by the airline rating agency Skytrax – recognising the high-quality service the airline provides, as well as its exceptional hard product.

Located on the Arabian Peninsula, the airline’s hub, Doha, serves as a perfect stopover point for travellers to Asia and Africa, as well as a destination in itself for many. Jake Miller, Vice President CRM & Loyalty at Qatar Airways, had this to say about the partnership:

“We are very excited about our new partnership with InsideFlyer and would like to enhance the Qatar Airways Privilege Club experience for InsideFlyer readers”.

What does this mean for me?

This is probably the most interesting part! As a reader of InsideFlyer, you will have access to exclusive promotions, giveaways and discounts from Qatar Airways. You will also be the first to receive any news regarding the airline and its loyalty programme.

InsideFlyer understands that many of our readers will be new to Privilege Club, and therefore we will help you get the most out of membership by publishing regular guides, tips and deals directly on our home page!

To kick off this new partnership, we have decided to give away 100,000 Qmiles to 3 lucky readers. Sounds good to you? Click here to enter the contest! This contest runs until February 13th, 2020.