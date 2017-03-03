New IHG Rewards Club Benefit: Fuel Rewards

If you’re a member of IHG Rewards Club, the loyalty program of the InterContinental Hotels Group, you now have a new benefit: Fuel Rewards, which entitles you to discounts of up to 7 cents a gallon at Shell stations.

The per-gallon discount depends on the member’s elite status, as follows:

5-cent discount for Club and Gold elite members

6-cent discount for Platinum elite members

7-cent discount for Spire elite members

To take advantage of the discounts, IHG Rewards Club members first link their IHG accounts to the Fuel Rewards program. Then, at the pump, after selecting “Fuel Rewards” as the form of payment, they swipe their Fuel Rewards card or key in an Alt ID before inserting a credit or debit card to finish the transaction.

There are around 14,000 Shell stations in the U.S., 13,500 of which participate in Fuel Rewards.

The discounts aren’t enormous. But they apply to a recurring purchase, so the potential savings over the course of a year could be considerable. Fill ‘er up!

Reader Reality Check

Nice, right?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.