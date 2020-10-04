Lufthansa & SWISS increase flight connections to the Middle East

Just a couple of days ago the Lufthansa Group Airlines published their winter flight schedule. As there is quite some demand to the Middle East, Lufthansa and SWISS will increase their flight activity between Frankfurt, Zurich and Dubai. Furthermore, there will be a new flight to Muscat.

Lufthansa to offer up to 5 flights per week

Lufthansa German Airlines will increase its capacity from four flights per week from Dubai to Frankfurt, to five flights per week as of October 2020.

In addition, SWISS is set to restart its services from Dubai to Zurich with three flights per week beginning on 29th of October 2020, further boosting connectivity between the two destinations. The new SWISS DXB–ZRH service will depart on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while ZRH–DXB flights will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. DXB– ZRH flights will depart at 01:55 hrs and arrive at 06:10 hrs, and ZRH–DXB flights depart at 21:50 hrs and arrive at 07:00 hrs (+1). The flights have been introduced as part of Lufthansa Group’s winter schedule to cater to continuing growth in demand for intercontinental travel.

New direct flight between Zurich and Muscat

Meanwhile, SWISS and Edelweiss have jointly decided to rearrange services from Zurich to Muscat. SWISS previously operated a triangular flight to Muscat from Zurich via Dubai. This will be replaced by a non-stop Zurich to Muscat flight from Edelweiss, which will run in November 2020.

(c) Edelweiss

Flights from Zurich to Muscat are planned for Friday and Sunday, with return flights on Saturday and Monday: